Proposed countywide flood maps focal points of open house

Several Monroe County property owners could be recommended or required to purchase flood insurance if federally proposed flood maps pass at the local government levels. The first step in the process is a come-and-go open house Feb. 16 from 4 until 7 p.m. at the Monroe County Government Complex, located at 1619 Highland Ave. in Amory.

“FEMA will have representatives there to answer questions and assist with map interpretation and how to protect property if it is in a flood zone,” said Monroe County Emergency Management Agency Director Bunky Goza.

The open house is for property and business owners from throughout the county, and the proposed maps include changes in Aberdeen, Amory, Hatley, Smithville, Gattman and unincorporated areas. Local officials will also be available to hear citizen input and share information.

In 2009, the county received preliminary flood zone maps from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to update maps approved in 1988. Those maps showed expanded floodplains, and county officials, alongside representatives from Amory and Smithville’s city governments, appealed the 2009 maps.

“The study wasn’t done at an adequate level. With where the river made the transition from the dredged part about a mile-and-a-half south of the Highway 278 bridge to the canal section, the contractor was told to use old data. It didn’t account for any credit of levies on the west side of the river,” said Monroe County Board of Supervisors President Billy Kirkpatrick.

Local officials lobbied with federal legislative delegation, and Sen. Thad Cochran, along with other fellow senators, signed a request for a new study.

“With the help of both state partners in economic development and state and federal delegation who worked hard on this project, Monroe County was one of several counties in the nation approved for remapping,” Goza said.

Since approval, alternative ways of flood mapping have been completed for the proposed revisions, including LiDAR mapping.

“LiDAR is like going from analog TV to high definition TV,” Kirkpatrick said.

Monroe County and Amory governments both hired consultants to offer improved information for the maps. Some consultant data was used for the new study.

Next week’s open house is the first step in the process of adopting the potential maps. The next step will be a 90-day window to appeal. If the maps are approved by county and city governments, the new flood zones will go into effect in nine to 12 months.

“We feel like these maps are a significant positive change. Another advantage is when the maps are adopted, they’ll be available for viewing online,” Goza said. “Most areas are still in the flood zone, but we have noticed the flood zone base layer has decreased and, some structures have come out of the flood zone.”

By federal standards, some properties showing a segment in the flood zone are subject to be listed completely in the flood zone. In certain cases, property owners can request a letter of amendment. According to Goza, federal emphasis on requiring homeowners in flood zones to have flood insurance has increased following 2012’s Superstorm Sandy, which struck the eastern United States.

Several Monroe County residents had similar property woes following the Christmas 2015 floods.

“If a home has been damaged by a natural disaster or fire or been modified by 50 percent or more and is in a flood zone, it has to have coverage. For homeowners who bought property before a stricter enforcement period, it doesn’t mean future homeowners won’t have to buy flood insurance.

“History shows us that natural devastating events can and will happen, and ways to mitigate them is by taking precautions now,” Goza said.