Upcoming event features an Amory success story

By Nancy Hoang/For the Monroe Journal

From the halls of Amory High School all the way to corporate classrooms across the United States, Mandi Marett Stanley is entertaining and educating business leaders from companies and agencies such as Campbell’s Soup, the United States Air Force, Kimberly-Clark’s world headquarters, Mississippi Hospital Association, McDonald’s USA, Godiva Chocolate and the National Football League, just to name a few.

Mandi, the daughter of former Amory High School Principal Larry Marett and his wife, Judy, graduated from Amory High in 1987. Peggy Holmes, Stanley’s high school speech teacher, recalls Mandi being a born speaker and motivator.

“She just worked really hard and outgrew what she learned in high school speech as soon as she went to Mississippi State. The blessing to teach her was all mine,” she said.

Another of Mandi’s past educators describes her as a natural leader.

Mandi went on to graduate summa cum laude with concentrations in English, communication and management from Mississippi State University. Her career started as a classified ad proofreader for a small newspaper in the south. A move to Dallas led to a full-time position as a technical proposal writer for a healthcare firm where she soon parlayed that experience into the opportunity to train others to become more persuasive communicators. Mandi totals more than 42,000 seminar participants and 4,000 platform hours. Primarily working with businesses that want to boost their professional image and with organizations wishing to gain credibility in the marketplace, Mandi inspires leaders to be better speakers and writers.

In 2003, Mandi was designated a CSP, Certified Speaking Professional. Fewer than nine percent of all worldwide speakers have earned this designation, and Mandi is the first Mississippian in history to receive this honor through the National Speakers Association. Audiences appreciate her enthusiasm, interactive style and content-rich messages.

Currently residing in Madison with her husband, Bob, and sons, 14-year-old Rhett and 10-year-old Law, Mandi will be the keynote speaker at a ladies’ event hosted by Fidelia Club of Amory.

The Feb. 16 event, entitled “Little Life Lessons I Never Knew I Needed” will feature her discussion of informal, more modern-day social etiquette for ladies that is far less intimidating than the rigid “old-school” protocol of high society.

The Fidelia Club is a local women’s civic club that has been active in Amory for more than 60 years. It has a long history of community involvement and a rich heritage. Fidelia began in 1954 as a federated club but is no longer federated.

Though Fidelia’s membership is limited to 40 at any given time, active members and many former members have provided strong community support through Fidelia. The club’s projects include a $1,000 community grant and a $600 cultural grant for students at East Amory Elementary School. In addition, Fidelia funds a nursing scholarship for a student attending the Mississippi University for Women.

A Christmas auction, held in December, has been the club’s source of funds most recently, although many Fidelia members recall a host of events to raise project money through the years.

The Fidelia Club is excited to offer an event, featuring someone of Stanley’s prominence, to women in our area. Even more special, Mandi Marett Stanley is a product of our hometown.

The upcoming event will be held in the gymnasium of First United Methodist Church of Amory on Feb. 16 at 6 p.m. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. Tickets, which include dinner, are available for $20 by contacting Kathy Nerren at 257-5684. Seating is limited, and tickets will not be sold at the door. Ladies of all ages are encouraged to call for tickets to enjoy this special event.