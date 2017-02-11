Amory wood chip processor launches tracking system

For the Monroe Journal

AMORY – Enviva Holdings, LP, the world’s largest producer of wood pellets, recently released the first data from its groundbreaking Track & Trace (T&T) program. T&T is a proprietary system that enables Enviva to track every truckload of wood the company procures from the forest back to its source, providing a detailed understanding of the characteristics of the wood the company uses.

Enviva makes pellets using low-grade wood from southern working forests. Enviva does not use high-grade wood that would otherwise be milled into furniture or construction materials, but procures only low-quality materials such as pulpwood and “leftovers,” including undersized or crooked trees, limbs, tops, wood chips and sawdust. As an additional component of its commitment to sustainable sourcing, Enviva does not source wood from independently identified bottomland forest ecosystems that demonstrate high conservation value attributes, or from any forest where the landowner plans to convert to a nonforest use.

“The Amory plant was one of Enviva’s first facilities. We have been quite pleased with its performance, and production has expanded since we purchased it in 2010 to a capacity 110,000 metric tons of wood pellets a year,” said Enviva Vice President and Treasurer Ray Kazuba.

Enviva, located at 606 A Avenue along the BNSF railroad, “is operated on a 24/7 basis by 25 employees,” Kazuba said. “The plant locally sources the wood fiber used to produce pellets, comprised primarily from sawmill and other industry residues.”

“Enviva’s sustainably produced wood pellets provide a cleaner energy alternative to fossil fuels, allowing electric utilities to replace coal and reduce the greenhouse gas intensity of energy generation while providing uninterrupted and dispatchable renewable energy that is there when customers need it,” said John Keppler, chairman and CEO of Enviva. “With our Track & Trace program, we maintains unprecedented data on our wood supply chain, driving sustainable procurement activities and helping us demonstrate and verify our commitment to forest sustainability while creating jobs and supporting economic growth in the American southeast.”

Before selling wood to Enviva, a supplier must provide detailed data on the specific forest tract being considered for harvest, including each individual tract’s precise geographic location, acreage, forest type, species mix, age and the share of wood from each harvest that goes to Enviva versus other consumers. They does not accept any wood from a harvest without this information, and the company records the data and verifies the accuracy of its procedures through third-party audits.

During the first half of 2016, Enviva’s wood came from these sources:

· Approximately 72 percent came from mixed pine and hardwood forests (43 percent), Southern yellow pine forests (25 percent) and upland hardwood forests (4 percent). This wood consists of undersized or “understory” wood that was removed as part of a larger harvest; tops and limbs; brush; and “thinnings” that were removed to make additional room for planted pines to grow.

· Approximately 25 percent was sawdust, shavings or residuals from wood product manufacturing.

· Approximately 3 percent came from working bottomland hardwood forests, made up of undersized or “understory” wood that was removed as part of a larger harvest; tops and limbs; brush; and “thinnings.”

· Less than 1 percent came from landscaping or urban tree maintenance projects.

· On average, the forests on these tracts were 37 years old at the time of final harvest.

“Research shows that sustainably sourced and produced wood pellets can significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions on a lifecycle basis compared to coal,” said Jennifer C. Jenkins, Ph.D., vice president and chief sustainability officer at Enviva.

“By implementing such a robust tracking program for wood from the forest and by providing real insight into their sourcing practices to the public, Enviva has taken the lead in supply chain transparency for the forest products industry,” said Scott Poynton, founder of The Forest Trust (TFT), a global nonprofit organization that partners with businesses to transform raw material supply chains to protect forests and communities. “They have made a tangible commitment here, and we believe others will follow.”

Editor’s note: Monroe Journal staff writer John Ward contributed to this story.