Girl Scout cookie time brings another year of the sweet treat

The first Girl Scout cookies were sold in 1917, and 2017 marks 100 years of the continued tradition. Cookies went on sale in January and are available through March.

The sale of cookies teaches the girls five essential skills – goal setting, decision-making, money management, people skills and business ethics. Two new cookies were introduced this year for the 100th anniversary – S’Mores and Toffee-tastic. The Toffee-tastics, along with Trios, are gluten-free cookies.

Cookie sales help the individual troops with camp trips, badges, awards, community service projects and offsetting the cost of participating in Girl Scouts. The national scouting organization does not receive any proceeds from the Girl Scout cookie sales.

The cookies are $4 per box, except for the S’Mores and gluten-free cookies, which are $5 per box.

To order Girl Scout cookies, contact Shannon Griggs of the North Monroe County Girl Scout Troop at 640-9498.

The following recipes using Girl Scout cookies were featured in the February/March 2017 issue of Taste of Home cooking magazine. The magazine arrived just before I started work on this food column. I only had time to make one recipe from the magazine, but the Raspberry Lemon Bread Pudding was delicious.

Raspberry Lemon Bread Pudding

6 cups French bread, cubed

1 pkg. crushed Girl Scout Lemonades cookies

6 oz. (approximately 1 cup) fresh raspberries

3/4 cup sugar

1-1/3 cup 2-percent milk

1/2 cup heavy whipping cream

2 large eggs, lightly beaten

2 Tbsp. lemon juice

1 Tbsp. grated lemon peel

Lemon sauce

1/2 cup sugar

1 Tbsp. cornstarch

1/2 cup heavy whipping cream

1 Tbsp. butter

1/4 cup lemon juice

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Place bread cubes in a greased 11×7-inch baking dish. Sprinkle cookies on top and then raspberries. Combine the next six ingredients and pour mixture over bread cubes. Bake until a knife inserted in the center comes out clean, 35-45 minutes.

Meanwhile, prepare lemon sauce by combining sugar and cornstarch in a small saucepan. Whisk in whipping cream and butter. Bring to a boil over medium heat and cook 1 minute, stirring constantly. Remove from heat and let cool for 15 minutes. Whisk in lemon juice. Serve pudding warm with lemon sauce.

* Note: I doubled the sauce and thought about doubling the liquid for the pudding, but didn’t do it. I would double the liquids when making it again. Also, if you are unable to find Girl Scout Lemonade cookies, email me and I can tell you a substitute.

Peanut Caramel Thumbprint No-Bake Cookies

3/4 cup peanut butter chips

1 cup dry roasted peanuts

1 pkg. Girl Scout Do-si-dos/Peanut Butter Sandwich cookies

3 Tbsp. butter, softened

1/4 cup creamy peanut butter

20 caramels

2 Tbsp. Half-and-Half cream

1/3 cup milk chocolate chips

1 tsp. shortening

Line 24 miniature muffin cups with paper liners. Microwave peanut butter chips until melted. Pulse the peanuts in a food processor until chopped. Reserve 3/4 cup. Pulse cookies in processor with remaining peanuts until fine crumbs form. Add softened butter, peanut butter and melted peanut butter chips; pulse until mixture is consistency of soft cookie dough. Meanwhile, microwave caramels and cream until smooth.

Roll tablespoons of peanut butter mixture into balls; roll in the reserved chopped peanuts to cover. Place balls in paper-lined muffin cups. Press a deep indentation in the center of each with a thumb or end of a wooden spoon handle. Cut a small hole in the tip of a pastry bag or in a corner of a food-safe plastic bag; transfer caramel mixture to bag. Pipe into indentations.

Microwave chocolate chips with shortening until smooth. Transfer chocolate mixture to a pastry bag or a food-safe plastic bag with the corner cut and drizzle over cookies.

Refrigerate at least 30 minutes before removing from pan. Serve at room temperature or chilled. Makes 2 dozen.

Toffee & Chocolate Bark with Toasted Almonds

1 pkg. Girl Scout Shortbread/Trefoils cookies

3/4 cup butter

3/4 cup packed light brown sugar

1 pkg. semi-sweet chocolate chips

1/2 cup sliced almonds, toasted and coarsely chopped

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line a greased 15×10-inch rimmed baking pan with parchment paper coated with cooking spray. Arrange cookies in pan.

Microwave butter until melted and whisk in brown sugar. Microwave 2 minutes, stirring every 30 seconds, until mixture is a thick caramel sauce. Pour sauce over cookies, covering each completely.

Bake until puffed up and bubbly, about 10 minutes (do not allow to burn). Cool on a wire rack. Sprinkle chocolate chips evenly over hot caramel. Let stand for 5 minutes and spread chocolate over the caramel. Top with almonds.

Refrigerate baking pan until chocolate and caramel have hardened, about 1 hour. Break or cut bark.

To toast nuts, bake in a shallow pan in a 350-degree oven for 5-10 minutes or cook in a skillet over low heat until lightly browned, stirring occasionally.

Tangerine Chiffon Pie

1 pkg. Girl Scout Shortbread/Trefoils cookies

1/4 cup butter, melted

1 envelope unflavored gelatin

1/4 cup water, room temperature

4 large egg yolks

2/3 cup sugar, divided

1–1/2 tsp. grated tangerine peel

1/2 cup tangerine juice

1 cup heavy whipping cream

8 Girl Scout Savannah Smiles cookies, crumbled

2 tangerines, segmented

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Pulse shortbread cookies in a food processor until fine crumbs form. Add melted butter, pulse until combined. Press crumbs onto bottom and up sides of an ungreased 9-inch pie plate. Bake until lightly browned, 10-12 minutes. Cool on a wire rack.

Sprinkle gelatin over water, let stand until soft, at least 10 minutes. Place yolks in top of a double boiler over simmering water. Add 1/3 cup sugar, tangerine peel and juice and whisk continuously just until the mixture reaches 160 degrees and coats the back of a spoon, 8-10 minutes. Remove from heat, immediately stir in softened gelatin.

Beat cream until it begins to thicken. Add remaining sugar, beat until soft peaks form. Fold three-fourths whipped cream into tangerine mixtures just until white disappears. Transfer to prepared crust and smooth top. Refrigerate 2 hours or overnight. Top pie with reserved whipped cream, Girl Scout Savannah smiles cookies and tangerine peel.