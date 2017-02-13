Aberdeen Breakfast Club celebrates a decade of friendships
By Ray Van Dusen | 6:00 am | February 13, 2017 | News
ABERDEEN – The Aberdeen Breakfast Club commemorated 10 years of fellowship with a meal Feb. 2 at First United Methodist Church. The group of retirees began meeting 10 years ago with just Martha Buffington, Mary-Ellen Krummrich, Faith West and Judy and Marty Hansen.
Its presence has expanded into having a strong membership in addition to its charter members.
The 10-year anniversary included more than 40 attendees, including special guest, Tina Blue of Hometown Mississippi Retirement, a division of the Mississippi Development Authority. Blue spoke about the impact retirees have on their communities.
Aberdeen is a Certified Retirement City in Mississippi. The Aberdeen Breakfast Club is open to new members. For more information, call 369-9440.
About Ray Van DusenI've been with the Monroe Journal since Aug. 2009 as a staff writer, but took the role as news editor in late 2012. I'm always looking for interesting story ideas from around Monroe County. You can reach me via email at ray.vandusen@journalinc.com.
