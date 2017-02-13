Aberdeen Breakfast Club celebrates a decade of friendships

ABERDEEN – The Aberdeen Breakfast Club commemorated 10 years of fellowship with a meal Feb. 2 at First United Methodist Church. The group of retirees began meeting 10 years ago with just Martha Buffington, Mary-Ellen Krummrich, Faith West and Judy and Marty Hansen.

Its presence has expanded into having a strong membership in addition to its charter members.

The 10-year anniversary included more than 40 attendees, including special guest, Tina Blue of Hometown Mississippi Retirement, a division of the Mississippi Development Authority. Blue spoke about the impact retirees have on their communities.

Aberdeen is a Certified Retirement City in Mississippi. The Aberdeen Breakfast Club is open to new members. For more information, call 369-9440.