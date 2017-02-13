 

Aberdeen Breakfast Club celebrates a decade of friendships

RAY VAN DUSEN/BUY AT PHOTOS.MONROECOUNTYJOURNAL.COM Members of the Aberdeen Breakfast Club hold up a sign catered for one of their own, Patsy Claxton, who is recovering from health issues. The group of retirees, which meets weekly, celebrated its 10th anniversary Feb. 2.

Members of the Aberdeen Breakfast Club hold up a sign catered for one of their own, Patsy Claxton, who is recovering from health issues. The group of retirees, which meets weekly, celebrated its 10th anniversary Feb. 2. Editor’s note: Patsy Claxton passed away Sunday, Feb. 12. 

ABERDEEN – The Aberdeen Breakfast Club commemorated 10 years of fellowship with a meal Feb. 2 at First United Methodist Church. The group of retirees began meeting 10 years ago with just Martha Buffington, Mary-Ellen Krummrich, Faith West and Judy and Marty Hansen.
Its presence has expanded into having a strong membership in addition to its charter members.
The 10-year anniversary included more than 40 attendees, including special guest, Tina Blue of Hometown Mississippi Retirement, a division of the Mississippi Development Authority. Blue spoke about the impact retirees have on their communities.
Aberdeen is a Certified Retirement City in Mississippi. The Aberdeen Breakfast Club is open to new members. For more information, call 369-9440.

