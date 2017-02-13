Amory police make cocaine arrest
By Ray Van Dusen | 11:12 am | February 13, 2017 | News
AMORY – According to the Amory Police Department, on the evening of Feb. 10, officers observed a vehicle stop and park in the middle of the road. The driver was arrested on misdemeanor charges, and powder cocaine was located. Demetria S Dobbs, 30, of Smithville was charged with possession of a Schedule II drug (cocaine), along with misdemeanor charges. His felony bond will be set by a Monroe County Justice Court judge. Dobbs is currently being housed In City Of Amory Jail.
