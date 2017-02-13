 

Amory police make cocaine arrest

By | 11:12 am | February 13, 2017 | News

AMORY – According to the Amory Police Department, on the evening of Feb. 10, officers observed a vehicle stop and park in the middle of the road. The driver was arrested on misdemeanor charges, and powder cocaine was located. Demetria S Dobbs, 30, of Smithville was charged with possession of a Schedule II drug (cocaine), along with misdemeanor charges. His felony bond will be set by a Monroe County Justice Court judge. Dobbs is currently being housed In City Of Amory Jail.

About Ray Van Dusen

I've been with the Monroe Journal since Aug. 2009 as a staff writer, but took the role as news editor in late 2012. I'm always looking for interesting story ideas from around Monroe County. You can reach me via email at ray.vandusen@journalinc.com.
