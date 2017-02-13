Beatlemania invades Amory Municipal Library

AMORY – The Amory Municipal Library hosted its first program endowed by the James V. and Elizabeth Smith Fund Jan. 24 in the room named in honor of the Smiths.

The guest speaker was professional Beatles scholar Aaron Krerowicz of Fort Wayne, Indiana, who won a research grant through the University of Hartford in 2011 to study the band. He has since presented his findings through more than 300 presentations throughout the U.S. and England.

He became so engrossed in his study of the history of the British rockers that he abandoned his doctoral studies to devote his life, for the time being, to researching and discussing the Beatles.

Krerowicz’s first Beatles book, “The Beatles and the Avant-Garde,” was released in 2014. His second, “The Beatles: Band of the Sixties,” was published as an Amazon Kindle e-book in April 2015. His third, “From the Shadow of JFK: The Rise of Beatlemania in America,” was released in June 2015. His fourth book, “Days in the Life,” was published in July 2016.

Krerowicz led his audience on a very engaging tour of musicology pertaining to the work of the Beatles.

He quoted singer John Lennon, who said “I grew up in Hamburg [Germany] not Liverpool [England].” This quote referred to the five residencies the members of the Beatles undertook early in their careers, performing in Hamburg’s nightclubs which helped establish their international presence.

Krerowicz went on to describe the three major areas of impact of this early time for the Beatles.

First of all, the residencies offered to the fledgling performers the opportunity to create a stage presence, as they broke loose on the world scene.

Secondly, the Beatles were unfortunately introduced to drugs, which are so often used to cope with the strenuous demands of touring and performing.

Finally, performing during these residencies became the group’s practical training, since none of the members of the Beatles had any formal schooling in their art.

Other musicians of the time such as Carl Perkins and Bob Dylan provided major influences on the Beatles before the group developed a style that was clearly its own. Dylan’s work steered Paul McCartney’s artistic style to evolve from fast, aggressive rock ‘n’ roll to a slower, gentler and more mature genre that became more folksy and nostalgic.

“Lennon’s lyrics also made the transition from shallow self-glorification to reflections of deep personal insecurity,” Krerowicz said.

Krerowicz proclaimed the Beatles to be a landmark in music history. He quoted McCartney, who humbly said, “We weren’t the leaders of our generation but rather the spokesmen.”

Krerowicz characterized the music of the Beatles as “very subjective,” in that personal opinions of fans determined what songs were the best for their individual taste and appreciation.

“They crammed more into a few years than most other artists accomplish in a lifetime,” he said.