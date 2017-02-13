Cole featured February Booklunch speaker

For the Monroe Journal

ABERDEEN – Friends of Evans Memorial Library will host the monthly booklunch at the library on Feb. 15 at noon. Guest speaker will be Bobby Cole of West Point, who will talk about his latest book, “Old Money.” His previous books are “Silent Approach,” “The Dummy Line,” “Moon Underfoot” and “The Rented Mule.”

The Montgomery, Alabama native not only writes novels but is an avid wildlife manager and hunter and supporter of the Catch-A-Dream Foundation. He is president of Mossy Oaks BioLogic.

A camping experience with his daughter was the catalyst for beginning his first

novel.

Cole is always a popular guest at the Evans Booklunch. Of particular interest to readers is the fact that the settings of his books are in the local areas around West Point.

The public is invited to come to the library on Feb. 15 and enjoy hearing Cole. A lunch will be available for $7.