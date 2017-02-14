Aberdeen senior citizen’s group hosts Valentine’s brunch
ABERDEEN – Approximately 30 citizens were in attendance for the annual senior citizens Valentine’s brunch Feb. 10 at the High Street Community Center, where the seasonal color of red dominated the scene. Special guests attending included Ward 3 Alderman David Ewing and Aberdeen Park and Recreation Director Tohona Larthridge.
Volunteer Joyce Vasser welcomed the group, wishing them a happy Valentine’s Day while promoting the activities provided.
“Some things we can do, some things we can’t,” said Vasser in speaking about community services.
Vasser is a volunteer and advocate on behalf of senior citizens of her community. She and her friend, Christine Holliday, provide weekday activities for senior citizens at the community center. Recent attendance numbers have varied from nine to 15 people. Vasser also delivers meals to homebound citizens on weekdays.
“We have ladies here providing activities every weekday, but we need participants,” Holliday said. “We need support and publicity.”
Activities conducted include Bingo and card games, as well as walk-around games to get participants out of their seats.
Holliday emphasized to the group that the mission at hand is neither gender- nor race-specific but does focus on senior citizens.
“We’re trying to keep our seasoned figureheads active,” she said. “Learning from history helps us avoid repeating mistakes.”
