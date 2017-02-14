Aberdeen’s February booklunch canceled
By Ray Van Dusen | 11:13 am | February 14, 2017 | News
ABERDEEN – Evans Memorial Library’s February booklunch, scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 15 at noon, has been canceled due to the funeral of Patsy Claxton, one of the program’s active participants.
Claxton’s funeral is scheduled for Wednesday at 11 a.m. at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home with burial to follow at Odd Fellows Rest Cemetery.
