Adventures go hand-in-hand with courtships

Editor’s note: To commemorate Valentine’s Day, the Monroe Journal’s staff asked its readers to share their love stories for publication. Listed below is one of the two winning stories.

By Susan B. Lewis/For the Monroe Journal

AMORY – Jim and I met at Sunday School in Columbus, Georgia in 1976. Jim was there for a physician internship, and I was there as a high school math teacher. We had several phone calls and then had an opportunity to get to know each other at a Sunday School weekend retreat. A few days later, Jim called me for a date. He suggested that we tour Auburn University where I had obtained my master of education degree. On our first date, we toured the campus and went to bookstores, the mall and a restaurant. On our anniversary weekend out of town last year, we went to a university bookstore and library, the mall and to restaurants.

While in Columbus, we went to Atlanta for several spend-the-day outings. After riding all of the roller coasters at Six Flags, Jim said that we had to ride all of them again at night because it was a different effect at night. Since then, we have ridden roller coasters at Disney World and Disneyland – even in our 60s. Another fun trip to Atlanta was seeing Yul Brynner on stage in “The King and I.” We had special times at Sunday School class meetings and outings while in Columbus, Georgia.

The Lord planned for us to meet and to develop a long-lasting friendship. Jim began his residency in pathology in Memphis. Much of our courtship time was then with long letters to each other. We then had an opportunity to go to the Holy Land. Jim and his mother were planning a trip with a pastor friend, and Jim asked if I would like to make the trip. We had a 10-day trip to Israel and Rome with his mother as our chaperone. I met her for the first time at Kennedy airport.

We still talk about our memories of the trip and how the Bible comes alive with the memories. We married in 1978, and I then moved to Memphis. Studying the Bible and attending church are still very special for us.

We knew that God planned our meeting, our trip to the Holy Land and our friendship and marriage. We needed each other then and we need each other now. In July, we celebrate our 39th anniversary.