Adventures go hand-in-hand with courtships
Editor’s note: To commemorate Valentine’s Day, the Monroe Journal’s staff asked its readers to share their love stories for publication. Listed below is one of the two winning stories.
By Susan B. Lewis/For the Monroe Journal
AMORY – Jim and I met at Sunday School in Columbus, Georgia in 1976. Jim was there for a physician internship, and I was there as a high school math teacher. We had several phone calls and then had an opportunity to get to know each other at a Sunday School weekend retreat. A few days later, Jim called me for a date. He suggested that we tour Auburn University where I had obtained my master of education degree. On our first date, we toured the campus and went to bookstores, the mall and a restaurant. On our anniversary weekend out of town last year, we went to a university bookstore and library, the mall and to restaurants.
While in Columbus, we went to Atlanta for several spend-the-day outings. After riding all of the roller coasters at Six Flags, Jim said that we had to ride all of them again at night because it was a different effect at night. Since then, we have ridden roller coasters at Disney World and Disneyland – even in our 60s. Another fun trip to Atlanta was seeing Yul Brynner on stage in “The King and I.” We had special times at Sunday School class meetings and outings while in Columbus, Georgia.
The Lord planned for us to meet and to develop a long-lasting friendship. Jim began his residency in pathology in Memphis. Much of our courtship time was then with long letters to each other. We then had an opportunity to go to the Holy Land. Jim and his mother were planning a trip with a pastor friend, and Jim asked if I would like to make the trip. We had a 10-day trip to Israel and Rome with his mother as our chaperone. I met her for the first time at Kennedy airport.
We still talk about our memories of the trip and how the Bible comes alive with the memories. We married in 1978, and I then moved to Memphis. Studying the Bible and attending church are still very special for us.
We knew that God planned our meeting, our trip to the Holy Land and our friendship and marriage. We needed each other then and we need each other now. In July, we celebrate our 39th anniversary.
Share this:
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to Press This! (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
About Ray Van DusenI've been with the Monroe Journal since Aug. 2009 as a staff writer, but took the role as news editor in late 2012. I'm always looking for interesting story ideas from around Monroe County. You can reach me via email at ray.vandusen@journalinc.com.
Search
- Hatley student athlete inks pain on paper for inspirational book February 7, 2017
- Free tree seedlings available through Mississippi Arbor Day February 7, 2017
- Upcoming event features an Amory success story February 10, 2017
- Proposed countywide flood maps focal points of open house February 10, 2017
- Lady Panthers split with Tish, New Albany February 10, 2017
- Love potion No. 9 February 14, 2017
- For every two hearts that beat, there are others breaking February 14, 2017
- Adventures go hand-in-hand with courtships February 14, 2017
- Chamber’s annual meeting mixes business with MDA insight February 14, 2017
- Residents asked to help with second Aberdeen Community Cleanup Day February 14, 2017
- Gene Ward: Remember, Goliath was a forty point favorite over ...
- Jamie August: Awesome article = is that correct ? only 2 staff m...
- John Nancy Bishop: What time is this on 18th? Want to be there!...
- Mallory P Johnston: The formation of this article isn't written as an...
- jonathan makeley: Jim Hedges 2016...