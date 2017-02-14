Chamber’s annual meeting mixes business with MDA insight
ABERDEEN – The Monroe County Chamber of Commerce’s annual meeting Feb. 16 will include a review of bylaws, nominations of new board members and the appointment of a new chairperson. Additionally, attendees will have the opportunity to hear from the head of the state’s lead economic and community agency, Mississippi Development Authority Executive Director Glenn McCullough.
“We’re fortunate to have him for our annual meeting. His experience as former chairman of TVA and his current position have provided him with good insight on economic development as well as leadership,” said Monroe County Chamber of Commerce Director Skip Scaggs.
McCullough served as mayor of Tupelo from 1997 until his 1999 appointment to TVA’s board of directors.
“He’s on the front line of job recruitment for Mississippi and can share insight of what companies expect when they make site selections. It’s important for us to hear this, so we can have a shared vision of where we want to go and how do we get there,” Scaggs said.
The annual meeting/banquet will be held at American Legion Post 26 from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m.
Individual tickets are available for $20 at both the Aberdeen and Amory chamber offices. Tables for eight or more can be reserved for $150. For more information, call 369-6488 or 256-7194. The deadline to purchase tickets is Feb. 14.
