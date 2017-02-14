For every two hearts that beat, there are others breaking
Every pretty face makes at least one heart beat when it comes to romance. For every beautiful soul, there’s a match, either for forever or by the confines of how long a marriage will last.
Marriages come tough at times and easy at others. Some are lucky enough to last forever and some just last for as long as possible. Relationships are meant to be stuck together tightly but can easily come unglued.
For every warm, fuzzy feeling in the heart, there’s somebody else out there feeling like they’re having a heart attack. Letting go is hard. There are too many clichés and song titles to believe otherwise.
The first cut is the deepest when it comes to losing somebody you like or love. When it all works itself out, I’m sure you can reminisce fondly about the one who got away.
Break-ups do make us strong and bitter, but it takes a relationship to know whether we’re better off with or without somebody. It’s the almost there-type of romances that make you wonder for a while.
Like a song I really like goes, “We might get a chance to talk and talk might lead to dance and maybe dance might lead to dates and dates to aging,” it takes putting yourself out there to drift into the future.
For every engagement announcement in the newspaper, there’s probably a handful of hearts dropped and people wondering what if they would’ve put themselves out there just a little bit more. Anybody can find something they’d change if time machines really existed, but fictitious stories have taught us time travel alters everything.
If you’re not already living a happy life, you’re trying your best to find one to live. Unfortunately, somebody else’s pursuit of happiness can seemingly ruin the lives of the romantic vulnerable.
Break-ups make us strong and bitter, but that sense of toughness is what we need. For the brokenhearted teenagers and adults upset because you’re spending Valentine’s Day alone, it’s really not as bad as you think.
For anyone out there still pining and pouting because your number 1 crush is going to be with somebody else on Feb. 14, you’ll get over it too.
There’s somebody for everybody, and the connection is all about timing. Accidentally bumping into somebody to your right when you should’ve gone left, thinking of that perfect thing to say when somebody needs to hear it the most, being ready to settle down at a certain time in your life, it’s all about timing.
For every two hearts that beat, there are others out there breaking. Just because you may be lonely or green with jealousy this Valentine’s Day doesn’t mean the 364 days before the next one are going to be horrible.
However depressing seeing the one that got away with somebody else makes you feel, your happiness may make somebody secretly into you feel just the same.
We’ve all been star-crossed hopeful lovers living in the single world waiting for the planets and stars to align at some point. Falling fast from Cloud 9 hurts after we’ve found something good, but it takes hitting bottom to work your way back up in this crazy little thing called love.
No matter if your crush has got you down or your significant other has you giddy this Valentine’s, remember the feeling is reciprocal for somebody else out there.
