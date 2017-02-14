Love potion No. 9

Editor’s note: To commemorate Valentine’s Day, the Monroe Journal’s staff asked its readers to share their love stories for publication. Listed below is one of the two winning stories.

By Diana Worthy-Nash /For the Monroe Journal

HATLEY – It was the springtime during 2011 when Cupid made me chew on words I vowed to everyone I know. Getting burnt out on the dating field, I swore to my Mama that I wouldn’t continue the search for “the one.” I joined a gym and then I saw this guy that looked really familiar. I tried to play it cool, like I was looking at the clock behind him. Upon further investigation of this man, I soon discovered, was John Nash. We went to high school together, and I hadn’t seen him in eight years. I was very timid and after eight years, I figured he wouldn’t know who I was.

Later that day, God dealt me a sweet card, and I ran into his roommate at Walmart. I casually asked if John Nash went to the Anytime Gym. I said, “Well, I’ve been seeing him and wanted to come up to say hey but I didn’t want him to think I was some random, crazy girl.” I intentionally gave up this bit of information because I knew that night the roomie would tell John who I was. This was meant to be a forewarning…Diana’s about to make her move.

Well the next day, I ran my usual five miles, drenching in sweat. I walked away from the treadmill and there I spotted him. I freaked out because I didn’t want our first conversation to take place with my potent perspiration. I had a light bulb moment and I went out to my car for a bottle of Victoria Secret Pure Seduction body spray. I slipped into the car, looked around as if I was committing a crime and sprayed below the window line of my car. There I’m ready, I thought.

Well I casually strolled towards John’s way and I uttered words. I think I even pulled the old stunt, talking about the weather but with his incredible smile, I was pulled into his world. Every day at the gym, I’d finish my run, fumigated myself in the parking lot and talked to this handsome, sweet guy for two hours. Like any blossoming relationship, there is angst that comes along with getting to know each other, especially the friend zone.

I wasn’t sure even after weeks of talking, what we were. God forbid, I ask. Finally, John asked me out on a dinner-movie date. I thought, “Okay, this is it. I’m going to know if I’m in the friend zone or not.”

Well, it didn’t happen like that at all. At the end of the date, we were talking, and I did the accustomed, “I had a nice time.” There was silence and just a blank stare. I panicked and bolted. He walked me to the door. There was an awkward side-friend hug. I went into the house with shoulders slumped: “I AM THE FRIEND ZONE!”

Finally, the next weekend, John grew as irritated as I had, asking what this was. I told him I thought I was in the friend zone, and he gave me confirmation I was not. After we both laughed, he said, “I do have one question for you though. What in the heck do you do out in your car after you run at the gym?” With sly grin, I properly and honestly informed John, “I’m fumigating myself for you. I am a girl that actually sweats at the gym, and I kept a bottle of Victoria Secret’s Pure Seduction body spray out in my car, so I could be confident that I smelled good before talking to you.” He laughed so hard, and said “Well it worked!”

In the beginning of a relationship, these little moments of awkwardness come with an innocent sweetness about them. John and I are by no means perfect, but I am so thankful for that gym membership and bottle of Victoria Secret Pure Seduction body spray. I don’t think there has been an official love potion invented, but the sweat and the body spray worked for me.