Residents asked to help with second Aberdeen Community Cleanup Day

ABERDEEN – Last September, a morning’s worth of volunteer help resulted in overgrown grass weedeated down and unsightly trash picked up throughout town. On Feb. 18, residents will have another chance to make a difference in Aberdeen’s aesthetic appearance.

“After such a successful first community cleanup, I am delighted to see citizens not just getting involved but staying involved,” said Mayor Maurice Howard. “Even our young people who were a big part of it are organizing, to my knowledge, on an even greater scale.”

Aberdeen High School’s Class of 2017 Project Volunteer group was an active participant in the first cleanup day.

“We will meet at City Hall just as before and spread out over the city’s five wards,” said Aberdeen Public Relations Specialist Justin Crosby. “We’ll be calling on public works to assist as well but most importantly, we need every citizen in Aberdeen to come out and do their part.”

Supplies and materials can be picked up as early as 8 a.m. the morning of the cleanup. Any unused supplies are to be returned for use at the next cleanup day.

“We’re looking for everyone to clean up their city as we welcome new business like the Dollar General currently going up. We always want to impress the next potential business opportunity with our love for this great city,” Howard said.