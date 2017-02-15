Aldermen reappoint Rogers to Amory School Board

AMORY – After interviewing three candidates at its regular-called meeting Feb. 7, the board of aldermen voted 3-2 to reappoint Mr. Marquette Rogers, who currently serves as the Amory School Board president, to the board for another five-year term.

Ward 4 Alderman Glen Bingham made the motion, followed by a second from Ward 1 Alderman Buddy Carlisle and a yea from Ward 3 Alderman Tony Poss. Ward 2 Alderman John Darden and Alderman-at-Large Tyrone James both voted for Neal Avery in a previous vote that died.

Rogers previously served as vice president of the school board but took over as president when Dr. Bill Rogers moved.

When asked during the interview what improvements are needed in the district, Rogers indicated a need for technology.

“More technology is required. We have to have it for state testing,” Rogers said.

Before interviews began, resident James Pope questioned the aldermen as to why the Bigbee community had no representation on the school board.

“For the last 10 years I’ve paid $1,500 a year in taxes for the district without representation,” Pope said.

City attorney John Creekmore reviewed state statute with Pope, explaining that an outside territory must have a 15-percent enrollment to add a member to the board.

“The statute can be confusing but provides that an added territory must have 15-percent enrollment to add another member. Any person within that district can apply, but the appointment tonight has to come from within the city,” Creekmore said.

After some discussion, with Pope disagreeing with the explanation of the statute, Creekmore invited Pope to contact him at a later date for further discussion.

In other appointments, the board approved a written request from local resident and business owner Joe McGonagill for him to fill the spot left vacant by the passing of Barry Strevel on the Frisco Park Advisory Board.

A request was approved for a resolution asking the state legislature to authorize the city to levy a tax upon the gross proceeds of sales of hotels and motels derived from room rentals, as well as restaurant sales to utilize that revenue to promote tourism, parks and recreation and other related purposes.

“This just allows us to put to a vote a possible tourism tax at a later date,” Mayor Brad Blalock said.

In other business, a request for a resolution allowing the city to execute a lease with Amory Railroad Festival, Inc. for the lease of city property and a request for the city to disperse the budgeted $3,000 to the festival was approved.