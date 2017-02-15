Goodbyes are only temporary until we see each other again

By Karli Cox Trull/For the Monroe Journal

Hello everyone.

I write these words to you today, with so many beautiful memories swirling through my mind, but also, with a heavy heart. My friend, who was a friend to everyone he met, Damontrio, or as he was affectionately known “Munchie,” Freeman, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 7.

I want to make this clear. This is not an obituary. Frankly, I don’t even think there are enough words in the English language that could describe just how wonderful of a person this young man was. I don’t write the obituaries. I write an opinioned piece about mom stuff. This article won’t have anything to do with today, I’m sorry. This will be about a beautiful soul, who spent his life encouraging others.

I met Munchie a LONG time ago. We were in school together. We didn’t hang out that much until high school. But everyone knew Munchie. He was just a genuinely good person. He was handsome, athletic, kind and had a smile that filled the room with a warm glow. Just like sunshine. Munchie played football, basketball and baseball at Smithville. He was involved in just about everything. Behind the scenes, I never knew if he was down on himself. You could never tell, because he was always smiling, always saying “hello,” always giving someone a hug, always being an encouragement. The man had no known enemies in this life, because he was so loved.

Munchie was so funny, too. Aside from hanging out at our friend Baker’s house every Saturday night during high school, we worked at Dominos when I was in college, too. He was always helping someone having trouble in the kitchen. He was always smiling and greeting customers. He used to tell Jared, our manager, that he couldn’t work late because he had a show to catch at home (jokingly, of course). One of the fondest memories that I have is Munchie saying he needed to get home to watch “Switched at Birth.” I said, “Munchie, I think you’re the only person I know that watches that show.” He then proceeded to tell me it was such a good show and how much he related to it. It’s so funny because Munchie loved all the Freeform (originally ABC Family) original shows. And some of them were just bad. But Munchie loved them. And that made him unique.

If you were ever meeting Munchie for the first time in your life, you would notice three things about him. The first is his personality. Munchie was very shy at first. He’d have to talk to you a few times before really opening up to be himself, and then, you just saw what an amazing person he was. I remember he had a very shy wave when he was waving hello and goodbye. It always made me smile. The second thing you’d notice would be his warmth. Once he finally did open up to you, he just radiates kindness. He’d pick on you, give you a hug, ask about your family, tell you about his life, but always remained humble. That’s why he had so many friends. He was the kind of person that everyone wanted to spend their time with.

The third thing would be his smile. Munchie had an unforgettable smile. He smiled no matter what. I can’t even think of a time where I showed up somewhere, Munchie being there, and he didn’t smile at me or tell me hello.

Munchie remained so humble throughout his life. He never asked for a handout in anything. He was always such a hard worker. He worked two or three jobs just to put himself through college. He was studying physical education. Something tells me that he wanted to be a coach, because he had a real passion for football and basketball.

If someone confided in him or sought out advice from him, he encouraged them to follow their dreams. He told them not to give up. He told everyone how special they were to him. You always knew where you stood with him. He was a light to those in the darkest of places.

I do need to be honest, though. I haven’t seen Munchie or spoken with him in about three years. When I got married, I moved away and haven’t been home all that much. When I was home at Thanksgiving this past year, my friend Baker texted me and asked if I wanted to come over and hang out with the gang, just like we used to in high school. I told him I would try, but with Sam, dropping your responsibilities just gets too difficult. So I stayed home.

I saw pictures the next day of the old gang back together again. Baker is stationed in Hawaii, so he doesn’t get to come home very often. The pictures made me smile. Everyone was there; I’m almost certain Munchie was. I wish now that I had gone, just to relive the glory days. I could’ve seen Munchie. I would’ve gotten another hug. I would’ve seen that smile again. I would’ve gotten to sit around the bonfire and laugh at him and all our old friends’ jokes again. I really regret it.

Even though Munchie was having health difficulties in his last few days, he remained so positive. He posted this quote on his Facebook page the day before he was admitted to the hospital, “Obstacles are put in your way to see if what you really want is worth fighting for.” His life itself was inspirational. He never, ever gave up. He remained determined. He was a fighter. If you don’t believe just how much Munchie meant to everyone, just go look at all the wonderful things people wrote about him on his Facebook page. Go look at all the money the GoFundMe page for his medical expenses made. Go ask anyone that attended or taught at Smithville High School, and they’ll tell you, “Munchie Freeman is my friend.”

In a song lyric from “Hamilton”, we’re told “Death doesn’t discriminate between the sinners and the saints.” And it doesn’t. It takes. Munchie was a saint and a sinner, and he knew that he wasn’t perfect. He lived an inspiring life, he loved unconditionally, and he was the best person that he could be. He was ready to go Home. We weren’t ready, but we can’t be selfish. We love you, Munchie, and we’ll see you on the other side, buddy.

Karli Cox Trull is a native of Smithville and the mother of Sam, who is 1. You can follow her blog at www.basicbabymama.com for more entries.