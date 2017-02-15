Nettleton aldermen approve police car purchase, blessing box

NETTLETON – During its Feb. 6 meeting, the Nettleton Board of Aldermen approved the purchase of a 2016 Ford Interceptor for the Nettleton Police Department following a motion made by Ward 1 Alderman Charles Morris and seconded by Ward 4 Alderman Larry Guess.

“We’ve had of a lot of maintenance issues with other cars. Last year, we applied for a USDA grant to help but weren’t awarded, so we budgeted the amount for this year,” said Nettleton City Clerk Dana Burcham, who added the city applied for the grant again this year.

In other business, the board approved for Friends of Nettleton to install a blessing box at Veterans Park.

“Dana Bramlett, one of our new members of Friends of Nettleton, got the idea from the blessing box in Amory and presented it to the board,” Burcham said.

Blessing boxes allow for people to make donations of items like canned goods, non-perishable food and household items for those in need.

Aldermen approved for Brandon Presley, Pat Hall, Annette Whitlock, Pearl Randoph, Sherry Garrett, Maria Bynum and James Malone to serve on the library’s board. Friends of the Library had previously decided Mayor Mem Riley should present names for the advisory board.

The board of aldermen also accepted the deed on the town’s future library from Holland Funeral Directors.

In other business, aldermen approved:

* A request for a street light to be placed in front of God’s House of Hope.

* The implementation of a $5 late fee assessed for late registrations to all park and recreation programs if paid after the deadline.

* A motion to send a bid to the public service commission for rental of the clinic.

* A motion to advertise for lawn maintenance for all city parks.