Noles rebound to grab first win against Tigers

SMITHVILLE – In the boys’ basketball season series between rivals Smithville and Hatley, Hatley went into last Tuesday night’s matchup with a 2-0 record against its rival Noles. Smithville bounced back to take the final meeting between the two with a 59-43 win.

“I don’t know about this being a redemption game, but we know they already beat us twice, so we just wanted to play better against them,” Smithville coach Nick Coln said. “We talked about continuing from the second half against Hamilton last Friday and carrying that over to tonight and Friday. Our priority is getting a win next Thursday, so we can host the first round of North half.”

Hatley scored the first points of the game off a three by John-Michael Woods, but Smithville took a 9-5 lead at the end of the first after their 7-0 run in which Heath Noe scored five of those points.

The Tigers took a quick lead early in the second on a three-pointer by Tucker Bourland and a basket by Kurt Hendrix for a 10-9 advantage. The Noles answered with a bucket by Drew Cox and a three by Noe to retake the lead.

After threes by Cox and Dee Moore, Smithville held a 7-point lead at 20-13 before the two teams started to exchange baskets. The Tigers pulled to within four at 25-21 at the half after a layup by Jaylon Jernighan, free throws by Woods and Will Cantrell and the final basket of the quarter by Hendrix.

Bourland opened the third with a free throw for Hatley, but Smithville claimed the momentum when Moore took a steal to the hoop for some breathing room. Jernighan answered him with a quick bucket before a 5-0 Smithville run by Cox and Peyton Blair.

A.J. Blaylock answered the drought for Hatley and cut the lead to 32-26, but Blair drained a three late in the quarter to put the Noles up by double digits at 41-31. Blaylock closed the quarter with a pair of free throws to pull within eight at the start of the fourth.

Cox scored first in the fourth for Smithville, but the Tigers continued to try to claw their way back in with a Blaylock bucket and a pair from the line by Leo Duncker to make it 43-37. Blair answered with a quick basket for the Noles before Woods scored four straight points, including a three, to cut the lead to four.

Will McNeese padded Smithville’s lead with a pair from the line, then the Noles took over completely behind the shooting of Moore and Noe, who combined to score the final 12 points of the game, including three 3-pointers.

“We responded well right there,” Coln said. “We hit a few shots, but we also drove the ball real well and made the extra pass, which leads to us being unselfish with the ball. Instead of having a contested shot, we have a wide open shot, and we knocked them down.”

The Tigers were held to a late basket by Bourland in the final few minutes of the fourth.

Noe led four Noles in double figures with his 16 points, while Moore wasn’t far behind with 14. Cox and Blair scored 11 and 10 points respectively.

Woods’ 14 points were tops for the Tigers, while Blaylock added 11.

(G) Hatley 34, Smithville 29

Hatley scored the first points of the game off a big three by Taylor Andrews, but Smithville put up a 9-3 lead off baskets from Katie Beth Williams and Carli Cole and free throws from Lequondria Standifer. Caitlin Howard scored for Hatley to end the first and make it 9-5.

Williams added a pair of free throws to open the second and extend the lead, but Hatley was sparked by Rylee Bourland off the bench, who scored five straight points to make it just a one-point game. Katherine Morgan put the Lady Tigers ahead briefly before a free throw from Precious Elliott and a basket from Gracie Chase.

Allison Easter knocked down a big basket to tie the game again at 14-all, and Bourland drained another three to put Hatley up 17-14 at the half.

In the third, Smithville dominated the beginning, while Hatley came back at the end. Chase, Standifer and Kelsea Roberson all scored to open the third and put the Lady Noles up 20-17.

Howard made it a one-point game, then Alana Edwards sank a three to give Hatley the lead for good. Bourland came up big once again, and after a Standifer free throw, the Lady Tigers still led by three at 24-21 going into the final quarter.

Hatley extended the lead early in the fourth by going on a 6-0 run, including a basket from Edwards. Easter, Howard, Edwards and Morgan all came up clutch from the free throw line in the final quarter to secure the win, and five late points off the bench from Courtney Moody for Smithville weren’t enough.

Bourland’s 10 points off the bench led Hatley.