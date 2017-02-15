WorkKeys shows its takers and industries what has already molded your mind

I’m 22 years removed from the ACT test and only know Common Core from a glance. I come from a secondary education age of learning when achievement tests were the only times I remember data being measured outside of our classroom teachers’ grade books.

There were guidance counselors helping point us in the right ways to college scholarships and applications, and there was the ASVAB test in 11th grade that suggested right-fit careers for our futures.

Back then, the average high school graduate went to college, into the military or straight into the workforce when jobs seemed easier to get. Back then is gone now, and even figuring out how to get certain job interviews is a brainteaser.

When it comes to some industries, getting an interview and even production jobs requires mastering a three-hour long test call WorkKeys.

When the opportunity allows, I like to live out stories I write to give me better insight on the subject. Writing a WorkKeys story has been on my wishlist for several months. A few weeks ago, when taking excruciating practice tests online, it was too late to back out on this skill-set exam, so I went in ill-prepared and 22 years removed from any test remotely similar.

The first lesson I learned was not to get too cocky. The test has three sections – applied mathematics, reading for information and locating information. Not once, but three times did I think I would breeze through each timed section. Although the questions in each section seemed elementary and a little too easy for the first several questions, the mental intensity changes fast.

Throughout my school years, math and science were always my weak points. Scoring platinum on applied mathematics first off gave me that cocky mindset that I could probably ace the entire exam. Wrong.

The second lesson I learned, or was reminded of, is the pressure associated with a ticking clock near its end is really distracting. While 45 to 55 minutes seems ample time for 30-odd questions, having no clue how to read an electrical diagram makes that time slip away quickly.

My work background is mostly in the landscaping and news fields, so it was helpful to find traces of both on the exam at times. Several other problems on the exam dealt with careers in purchasing, retail and even masonry. WorkKeys offers snippets of several different skill sets for test-takers to decipher, which is good.

Having never worked a job in production, I won’t begin to guess what an average day’s duties entails for somebody assembling a fishing boat or a piece of furniture.

As routine as going to mow the same yards ever 10 to 14 days, I know there are unexpected things that could happen. A windstorm could’ve come through in that time or a PTO belt may snap halfway through a Thursday afternoon. Even though standardized tests will probably never require information seeking skills to solve one of those scenarios easier, WorkKeys gives snippets of scenarios that could arise in a number of fields.

To the secondary education students of today, pay attention to what your teachers, part-time job opportunities and potential career interests can teach you. Even the pressure of running out of time trying give 100 percent to test problems…all of it can mold your future.

Plenty of times in conversation, I have said my guidance counselors never pushed potential careers like being an electrician or a welder. The world only needs x-number of investment bankers and pharmaceutical sales reps, but skill sets like these help build this country.

Learn all you can now. Before you know it, you’ll be 22 years removed from the WorkKeys, and Common Core will seem elementary compared to what challenges await.

My platinum in applied mathematics, gold in reading for information and silver in locating information may sound pretty good, but overall that translates to a silver score. The majority of WorkKeys test-takers in the Itawamba and East Mississippi Community College service areas have scored silver, so I’m certainly not alone.

What I learned from taking that test is from a perfect score to scoring less than a 3 on the WorkKeys’ three areas, nobody is alone in how competitive job interviews and good jobs are now.

Career and technical skills are important to learn at an early age, and so are test-taking skills. Prepare yourself for what the future has to hold and don’t go into your future ill-prepared. As I hope you’ve learned from reading this week’s paper, there are plenty of resources available through the WIN Job Center to help prepare you to go for the platinum level of a bright future.