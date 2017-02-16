Energy-efficiency program begins amid mayoral request for TVA rate relief

ABERDEEN – Mayor Maurice Howard asked Tennessee Valley Authority officials Feb. 7 during a face-to-face meeting what can be done to offer customers of the Aberdeen Electric Department rate relief in a timely manner. Through TVA’s authority, the most immediate answer is a reduction of customer consumption and enrolling in its energy-efficiency program.

Through previously made plans, the Aberdeen Electric Department kicked off the Energy Right program locally last week. One self-audit kit, including items like fluorescent light bulbs and outlet plate sealers, is available at the electric department for free per household. It includes a $10 Home Depot gift card.

“If people do what’s in the audit and be mindful of closing escape airways, it can be a profitable venture in the long run,” said Brian Sanders, operations manager of the Aberdeen Electric Department after the meeting.

Insufficient insulation and exposed air passages can play a factor in higher utility bills. Space heaters and window air conditioning units are high consumers of electricity, driving up bills.

TVA offers incentives for home improvement like certain types of windows and water heaters.

“There’s been a good marriage between the city and TVA for 78 years. They’re here to support us and be sure we’re here to distribute the power efficiently,” Sanders said. “I encourage people to take advantage of the self audits. The more mindful of how you utilize your power, the better your bill will be when you go to the mailbox.”

For more information about the energy-efficiency program, go to www.tva.gov/Energy/EnergyRightSolution.

<b>A plea for quicker relief</b><b>

Agreeing Right Solutions is a good program, Howard told TVA officials he is ultimately looking for a quicker solution within the next few months. He added some residents are unable to patch windows and floors at their homes, and TVA doesn’t offer rebates on the front-end for home improvements.

“I have nearly half the city dying for rate relief,” Howard said. “We’re in the process of actually negotiating with investors for these people to go off grid because they have no other option. A lot of people are on fixed incomes. I have calls every single week with $750 light bills, and their check is $800, so they’re going to have to choose if they’re going to eat or if they’re going to pay their utility bills. You have 1,500 clients right here willing to jump off your grid if you can’t help us. We need help and we need it immediately.”

Howard introduced the citizen-led Aberdeen Utilities Electric Cooperative in November as a means to offer reduced electricity rates. Howard said later in the aldermen meeting those who signed up for the cooperative have signed away their rights to go off of TVA’s power grid and to solely be powered by a facility the citizens come together to provide.

“I’m not going to sit here for three more years and allow the ratepayers of Aberdeen to suffer,” Howard said.

Potential solar development for Stinson Industrial Park is currently tied up in circuit court litigation. Howard said there are plans in the works for a 100-megawatt solar facility, and he inquired about selling power directly to TVA to generate revenue for the city.

“There’s basically a three-year waiting period of getting through the interconnection process,” said TVA Customer Service Representative Josh Wooten. “It first requires us to put a project in the queue. Connecting to TVA, you would have to get in line in order for the utility to get the project.”

Last year, TVA approved an 80-megawatt solar project, which was years in the making and will take years to construct, according to TVA attorney Jared Mitchem.

Tips for reducing electricity consumption:

• Turn thermostat to 75 to 78 degrees in the warmer months and 68 degrees or lower in the cooler months.

• Lower your hot water heater to 120 degrees, take shorter showers and use cold water for laundry when possible. Once a month, drain one gallon from your hot water heater to remove sediment.

• Clean refrigerator coils and set temperature to 36-39 degrees and the freezer between 0 and 5 degrees.

• Run your dishwasher and clothes washer when they’re full.

• Use the microwave when possible in lieu of your stove.

• Turn off lights, televisions and other appliances when not in use.

• Change air filters monthly.

• Caulk and weatherstrip around windows and doors to stop air leaks.

• Replace incandescent bulbs with compact fluorescent bulbs.