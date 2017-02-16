Lady Panthers top Corinth to close division play

AMORY – With the exception of about three minutes in the fourth quarter, Amory coach Paula Wax liked what she saw out of her team as they closed out Division 1-4A play with a 58-49 victory over Corinth.

That win, combined with one earlier in the week over Itawamba AHS, secured the No. 2 seed in the division for the Lady Panthers.

“All I can remember from this game is those three minutes in the fourth quarter,” Amory coach Paula Wax joked. “But we started out this game very, very well. It was a very good first quarter, and we played hard.”

The Lady Panthers started out the game on a 9-0 run. Moenae Dunlap drained a three first, then Madison Wax added a pair from the line. Lauren Haynes and Victoria Hale each had baskets in the run.

Amory kept up the good start, opening up a double-digit lead on another easy bucket by Wren, then rolling out to a 21-7 advantage after Candance Shaw ended the first with a three-pointer.

The Lady Panthers carried the momentum into the second with a firm lead kept up by Wax, Hale and Charkayla French. Dunlap added the final basket of the quarter to put Amory ahead 35-20 at the half.

Corinth scored first in the third, but the Lady Panthers poured it on from there with a 13-0 run, which included big threes by Hale and Shaw.

Wren scored midway through the quarter to make it 50-25, and the Lady Panthers led 52-29 at the end of the third.

At the start of the fourth, the Lady Warriors started to try to make a game of it with a quick 5-0 run, broken up when Haynes scored for the Lady Panthers.

Corinth answered that with a 10-0 run to make it a 10-point game at 54-44 with around 3 minutes to go. The Lady Panthers were forced to hold their lead up at the free throw line, with Wax, Hale and Haynes all stepping up from the charity stripe.

“I think we just had some complacency there in the fourth,” Wax said. “We’ve done that several times this year. When we get a big lead, sometimes we relax rather than closing out the game. They have to learn not to do that. We’ve been working on it and talking about it, and it’s better than what it was. We were losing those games, but now we’re actually winning them, but just not pretty.”

Hale’s 11 points were tops for the Lady Panthers, while Wren, Dunlap and Wax all added 10 points.

“We do well when we have balanced scoring,” Wax said. “We don’t have anyone averaging 20 points a game. Everyone is around the same, but when you get 5-6 people who can do that, you can win ballgames.”

Going into the division tournament as the No. 2 seed means the Lady Panthers are guaranteed a playoff game next week and could host if they beat the winner of the Shannon/Corinth game on Thursday.

“It’s a relief to not have to worry about having to win a game on Tuesday to make the playoffs,” Wax said. “We can practice and get ready for Thursday and not have to battle to get to Friday. We get a playoff game, which is the first one in a very long time for us.”

(B) Corinth 68, Amory 42

The Panthers hung with the Warriors for much of the first half, but a big surge by Corinth in the second put them out to a commanding lead.

T.J. Wallace scored first for Amory in the game, and while Corinth took a 5-2 lead, the Panthers made it a one-point game three different times in the first, thanks to Kamden Parks and Jeremiah Wallace.

After the Warriors opened up a double-digit lead in the second, Keshon Parks cut it to eight points before a quick 6-0 run by Corinth. T.J. Wallace ended the second with a bucket to make it 32-19 at the half.

T.J. Wallace and Keshon Parks cut the lead to 32-23 to open the third before the Warriors took control back and opened up the advantage.