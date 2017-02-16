Parents, students and community weigh in on Aberdeen superintendent search

ABERDEEN – As the June 30 exit of conservatorship from the Aberdeen School District is set in motion, a community input-gathering session for the new superintendent at Aberdeen High School provided another piece of the process Feb. 9.

The Aberdeen School Board has chosen the Mississippi School Boards Association (MSBA) to help find the perfect candidate to lead the district when it goes back to local control.

“Local school board members don’t have the time between other duties and personal lives. This also lists the search above local politics,” said Dr. Harold Fisher, superintendent search consultant with the MSBA. “This school board wants to involve as much input and activity from the community because it believes the school belongs to the community.”

Alleging previous cases of favoritism towards family from previous leadership, Sammy Burroughs was the first attendee to express his thoughts and state he wants someone not affiliated with the school or the city. Several other people in attendance, however, want someone with familiarity and close ties locally.

Following a group of students saying they wanted, “Aberdeen to lead Aberdeen,” AHS senior Dontay Bailey made his recommendation for his school’s principal, Cloyd Garth Jr., for the job.

Before recommending Garth, Aberdeen Public Relations Specialist Justin Crosby shared his connection to former ASD Superintendent Dr. Lavon Fluker-Reed.

“Dr. Reed made herself an Aberdeenian. She cared about my metrics and she cared about me. When we look at the longevity of teachers who used to be here like Mr. Middleton and Mr. Puckett, we want somebody who will watch a child go from pre-K to graduation and everybody knows, ‘That’s my superintendent.’ The right person should be seen at the ballgames, at Food Giant and at the city board meetings,” Crosby said.

Imogene Dancy, who has been active for years in the district as her children went through, recounted its previous successes.

“Mr. John Curlee didn’t care if you were black, white, Mexican or Puerto Rican. This was the school everybody wanted to be a part of, and your leader says a lot. If we have someone in the district already here, why do we need to get anybody from the outside to come in? Other superintendents haven’t been here for long and who gets short-changed? The children,” Dancy said.

Aberdeen Elementary School teacher Elaine Gilmore asked for people to be open-minded in the search since she is among teachers who commute.

“I live in Alabama and have been here for 18 years. Just because we live 30 miles away doesn’t mean we’re not fully invested in your children. In the last five years, there has been a low turnover rate. You need a superintendent who cares about keeping the teachers at Aberdeen,” Gilmore said.

Some attendees agreed whichever candidate is selected should reside in Aberdeen.

Warning of an uncomfortable topic, Dennis McNairy addressed district demographics during his time with the microphone.

“Don’t take it the wrong way but when we see white teachers, white educators, we don’t see your kids here. If the state says we’re that good, why aren’t your kids here? I’m a God-fearing man, and Sunday is the most segregated day of the week,” McNairy said.

Other attributes different community members expressed included transparency, dedication to academics, willingness to provide open communication between the schools, an open door policy for teachers to share their concerns, passionate for the students, knowledge about grant writing and willingness to ask the community what it needs.

“We need a visionary. With all the technical background needed for businesses coming into Mississippi, the superintendent should have a great collaboration with communities and universities to succeed,” said Kebby Harden.

According to Fisher, state law requires qualifications of a masters degree, three years of teaching experience and proper certifications for superintendent positions. Additionally, the MSBA requires three personal and three professional references, official school transcripts and other supporting documents. Candidates will be screened through preliminary interviews with the MSBA before full written reports are presented to the Aberdeen School Board.

In his follow-up report to the district, Fisher noted, “There were three stakeholder meetings in Aberdeen on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017. The number of participants exceeded all the stakeholder meetings Mississippi School Boards Association has conducted. There was good participation and much interest shown in each group.”

Questionnaires regarding the search are available at the district conservator’s office at AHS for anyone who wants to give input for the search.