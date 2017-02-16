Scholarship is special both to Baker and ICC

For the Monroe Journal

AMORY – When Don Baker celebrated a milestone birthday, his family and friends presented a special gift to Itawamba Community College, which will benefit students for years to come.

The gift was the Donald A. Baker Endowed Scholarship, which also recognized his 30 years of service to the college. That service includes more than 20 years as a member of the ICC Board of Trustees and more than 25 years as a member of the foundation board.

“My sister, Beth, and I had no trouble getting participation from friends and family,” said Baker’s son, also named Don. “Everyone knows how much Daddy loves ICC! More than 80 friends and family members contributed to help endow the scholarship.”

Full-time students from Monroe County who have financial need and who demonstrate potential for success in college are eligible to apply for the half-tuition scholarship.

Baker, who was named ICC’s Alumnus of the Year in 1988, attended IJC, where he majored in commerce, from 1954-56. Before his retirement, he served as executive vice president of operations for American Funeral Assurance Company. He is a member of the Amory First Baptist Church where he is a deacon and involved in Sunday school outreach. Baker was a member and chairman of the personnel committee of the Monroe County Baptist Association, which he served for more than 20 years. He retired as a CW4 with more than 38 years of service with the U.S. Army Reserve. His extensive civic involvement has included Amory Chamber of Commerce and Amory Railroad Festival past president.

Baker also served as director of the Amory/North Monroe Chamber of Commerce/Economic Development Corporation until the board of directors could hire a permanent manager.

He has been a Mason for more than 50 years and was chairman of the cemetery committee of the Amory Masonic Cemetery, where his family did all of the development work of the new section.

Baker worked with the Amory Fire Department/North Monroe County Ambulance Service for more than 30 years and was an EMT for more than 25 years. He also opened and managed an Amoco Food Shop until a permanent manager could be employed.

Baker’s family also includes his wife, Martha. Two of his grandchildren, Dr. Carlisle Livingston and Reagan Livingston, are both ICC graduates as are his son and daughter.

For more information on ICC Foundation scholarship endowment, contact Jim Ingram, director of institutional advancement, at 862-8047 or email jingram@iccms.edu.