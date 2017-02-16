Scholarship is special both to Baker and ICC
For the Monroe Journal
AMORY – When Don Baker celebrated a milestone birthday, his family and friends presented a special gift to Itawamba Community College, which will benefit students for years to come.
The gift was the Donald A. Baker Endowed Scholarship, which also recognized his 30 years of service to the college. That service includes more than 20 years as a member of the ICC Board of Trustees and more than 25 years as a member of the foundation board.
“My sister, Beth, and I had no trouble getting participation from friends and family,” said Baker’s son, also named Don. “Everyone knows how much Daddy loves ICC! More than 80 friends and family members contributed to help endow the scholarship.”
Full-time students from Monroe County who have financial need and who demonstrate potential for success in college are eligible to apply for the half-tuition scholarship.
Baker, who was named ICC’s Alumnus of the Year in 1988, attended IJC, where he majored in commerce, from 1954-56. Before his retirement, he served as executive vice president of operations for American Funeral Assurance Company. He is a member of the Amory First Baptist Church where he is a deacon and involved in Sunday school outreach. Baker was a member and chairman of the personnel committee of the Monroe County Baptist Association, which he served for more than 20 years. He retired as a CW4 with more than 38 years of service with the U.S. Army Reserve. His extensive civic involvement has included Amory Chamber of Commerce and Amory Railroad Festival past president.
Baker also served as director of the Amory/North Monroe Chamber of Commerce/Economic Development Corporation until the board of directors could hire a permanent manager.
He has been a Mason for more than 50 years and was chairman of the cemetery committee of the Amory Masonic Cemetery, where his family did all of the development work of the new section.
Baker worked with the Amory Fire Department/North Monroe County Ambulance Service for more than 30 years and was an EMT for more than 25 years. He also opened and managed an Amoco Food Shop until a permanent manager could be employed.
Baker’s family also includes his wife, Martha. Two of his grandchildren, Dr. Carlisle Livingston and Reagan Livingston, are both ICC graduates as are his son and daughter.
For more information on ICC Foundation scholarship endowment, contact Jim Ingram, director of institutional advancement, at 862-8047 or email jingram@iccms.edu.
Related Posts
- Amory High School holds National Honor Society induction
- Local musicians needed for Christian music workshop
- ICC urges students to apply for aid soon even though deadline extended to Sept. 15
- Martin ends 27-year term on ICC Board of Trustees
- ICC sets audition dates for Indianettes, cheerleaders, mascot
- ICC schedules band auditions
Share this:
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to Press This! (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
About Ray Van DusenI've been with the Monroe Journal since Aug. 2009 as a staff writer, but took the role as news editor in late 2012. I'm always looking for interesting story ideas from around Monroe County. You can reach me via email at ray.vandusen@journalinc.com.
Search
- Moon named Amory Middle School Teacher of the Year February 9, 2017
- Residents asked to help with second Aberdeen Community Cleanup Day February 14, 2017
- Chamber’s annual meeting mixes business with MDA insight February 14, 2017
- Adventures go hand-in-hand with courtships February 14, 2017
- For every two hearts that beat, there are others breaking February 14, 2017
- Lady Panthers top Corinth to close division play February 16, 2017
- Scholarship is special both to Baker and ICC February 16, 2017
- Parents, students and community weigh in on Aberdeen superintendent search February 16, 2017
- Energy-efficiency program begins amid mayoral request for TVA rate relief February 16, 2017
- Noles rebound to grab first win against Tigers February 15, 2017
- Gene Ward: Remember, Goliath was a forty point favorite over ...
- Jamie August: Awesome article = is that correct ? only 2 staff m...
- John Nancy Bishop: What time is this on 18th? Want to be there!...
- Mallory P Johnston: The formation of this article isn't written as an...
- jonathan makeley: Jim Hedges 2016...