Belle’s push for racial equality helped for a changing of the guard

ABERDEEN – Military service for Cecil Belle began with being drafted for the Vietnam War in 1969. After serving until 1971 with the U.S. Army, he received a call from a National Guard representative asking if he’d be interested in joining as part of its integration.

“As a black, I couldn’t join before then. The U.S. Army Reserve always had blacks but in Aberdeen and other guard units, they didn’t have any blacks I knew of,” said Belle, who enlisted as Aberdeen’s first African-American National Guardsman as a non-commissioned officer (NCO).

He remembers 200 African-American soldiers at his first summer camp at Camp Shelby. In later years, he said most of the black soldiers were assigned to cleaning barracks while white soldiers worked jobs out in the fields.

Belle served as a racial relation NCO and filed four complaints regarding deficiencies he saw against African-Americans – promotions, hiring, schooling and enlisting.

“I became a target and couldn’t reach my potential, but it didn’t dampen my goal of helping other soldiers. We weren’t able to go to officer school but after the complaint, we were. A black was promoted to E6 in almost every company in Mississippi. After the complaints, the National Guard Bureau came to Aberdeen to investigate and found these to be true facts to what was admitted.

“I worked with all officers to make it a level playing field for blacks and whites. I looked at the whole system as broken and was able to change that,” Belle said.

He said 33 soldiers in his unit didn’t have GEDs, and some couldn’t read or write. From that, he helped set up one of the first GED programs to help soldiers.

Eventually, Belle applied for a full-time position with the National Guard, and he got the position.

While serving, he worked with the city of Aberdeen to secure the construction of the sportsplex near Morgan’s Landing with the help of the National Guard.

He also appealed to city leaders for youth basketball to temporarily move into the Old National Guard Armory on the corner of Matubba and Commerce streets. At the time, the building was reserved to be used as a museum, a plan that never materialized. Instead, the building became home to the Aberdeen Park and Recreation Department.

After retiring from the National Guard, he managed an afterschool program in town, About Face, which helped youth prepare for the job force. He also helped recruit for the National Guard Challenge program at Camp Shelby for dropouts and youth with minor law problems.

“I was a whistleblower but at the end of the day, I lived to see what I set out to do and I became known throughout the whole Mississippi National Guard. When you stick your neck out, you better have all your facts,” Belle said.

His time in the military helped mold his discipline and organization and gave him more tolerance to criticism. Ultimately, he became Aberdeen’s first African-American mayor.

“I think doing things for the town was a springboard to being mayor. There was a lot of adversity with being the first black mayor, but I was used to it through what I went through in the National Guard,” Belle said.