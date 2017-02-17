JA’s charity ball mixes society with philanthropy
AMORY – Junior Auxiliary will continue a tradition of honoring a couple of outstanding Amorians, highlighting several high school senior girls and giving people a chance to socialize at a semi-formal event Feb. 25 as part of its charity ball.
“Charity ball isn’t just a great event benefiting children, but it gives the community an opportunity to come together to make Amory a better place,” said Michelle Holman, JA public relations chair for the event.
This year is the third year JA has hosted the event, following several years of it being dormant.
Twenty girls from the class of 2017 from schools throughout the county will be presented in the royal court. JA will award two $500 scholarships and one $1,000 scholarship, which is a snapshot of ways the organization gives back to the community.
“We meet the needs of places like the Amory Food Pantry, schools, churches and families in crisis. Through our Santa’s Helpers, we provide
Christmas for kids with hardships. Last year, we helped more than 65 kids.
“We host a school supply drive and send backpacks to elementary schools in the Amory and Monroe County school districts and middle and high schools as needed. We’re still also hoping for a splash pad. We have raised over $10,000 in the past three years and are still working on grants for that. These are ways proceeds from the charity ball goes to help. We couldn’t make a difference without the support of our local community,” Holman said.
A highlight of the charity ball includes the reveal of this year’s outstanding citizens of the year. Nominations are taken beginning in January each year.
There will be a raffle and silent auction throughout the evening featuring items such as an autographed Trent Harmon hat and CD, Mitch Moreland memorabilia, furniture and local art and pottery.
Music ranging from oldies to current hits will be provided by Style.
Doors at the Old National Guard Armory open at 5:30 p.m., and the presentation of citizens of the year will take place early in the evening. Dinner and entertainment will follow.
A limited number of tickets are still available from any JA member or by emailing jaofamory@gmail.com.
