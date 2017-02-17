The joy of growing extends with upcoming community garden season

AMORY – “To nurture a garden is to feed not just the body, but the soul,” Voltaire said.

A few years ago, some members and friends of the St. Helen’s Catholic Church congregation expressed their interests in creating an initiative for community involvement to inspire greater interaction among their neighbors. The brainstorming birthed the Community Garden of Amory, located behind Southern Variety grocery store on Highland Drive near Amory High School.

“Twelve to 14 people attended the organizational meeting,” said Sister Mary Fellerhoff of St. Helen’s.

Ray Jones and his wife, Judy, were among the charter members. The Jones had prior experience, along with written guidelines from a gardening cooperative in Memphis. Those guidelines were adjusted for the new local group, and the first attendees were recruited as board members. The board continues to meet monthly during the growing season.

The late Danny Spreitler, who served as executive director of the Gilmore Foundation, pitched in to provide a shed to store supplies and a water source.

The community garden has been in operation for three years now, and Fellerhoff announced its next annual meeting will be Feb. 20 at 6 p.m. at St. Helen’s Parish Hall. A potluck dinner will be provided by the board members, and the featured guest speaker will be Randall Nevins of the Monroe County Extension Service. There is no charge to attend the meeting, but an invitation to participate in the garden co-op will be extended to all who share an interest in gardening.

A nominal annual fee of $15 will rent the gardener a plot for the season – large or small.

“All plots rent for the same amount and are provided according to availability,” Fellerhoff said.

The rental fee covers the cost to provide water for irrigation and mowing the perimeter of the property twice monthly. Maintaining the plants, however, is the gardener’s responsibility, which means weeding as well as watering.

The group hosts gardeners picnics at the beginning and ending of every season. One harvest picnic in the past even featured produce grown on the plots. For those who may find the $15 rent burdensome, the church even offers assistance with that.

“You don’t need a green thumb, just have a desire to learn and meet new friends,” Fellerhoff said.

For more information, call Sister Mary at 256-8392 or Jones at 640-8552.