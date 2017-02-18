Amory’s Koehn, Pressley, Stevens represent at all-star game

Amory soccer players Brendan Koehn, Aaron Pressley and Alex Stevens – all ICC signees – competed in the Mississippi Association of Coaches All-Star Soccer Game on Saturday in Clinton. The games pit the North all-stars against the South.

Koehn and Pressley’s boys’ North all-stars dominated the South with a 4-0 win, while Stevens’ girls North all-stars dropped a tight 2-1 contest to the South.

Koehn scored a hat trick – three goals – on his way to being named the game’s Most Valuable Offensive Player.

“I knew I was playing with a new group of guys. I knew I was going to have to work,” Koehn said of his hat trick. “Some of it was the luck of the draw…being at the right place at the right time. Getting to make a difference in the game means the world to me.”

Koehn scored his first goal on a header off a crossing pass. His second score came off a corner kick. He played a through ball from just outside the 18 for his third.

“It was incredible getting to play with a group of guys like this, knowing they’re all the stars from their team,” he said of his final high school match.

Pressley was an integral part of the defense that held the South scoreless.

“This game, getting to come out here and play with Brendan and the others and have fun was great,” Pressley said. “There was an incredible level of talent around us, and it makes you raise your game. It was a great game. Playing against solid athletes like this is what I expect from the college level next year.”