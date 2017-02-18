Real healing works from the inside out

We recently had a visiting evangelist at our church who had pursued a variety of occupations before “surrendering to the ministry,” as preachers put it.

The circuitous path of life may not build up much in the way of seniority with a particular employer, but it does provide a rich variety of experience to share in public speaking.

This particular evangelist grew up on a farm. He was still in high school when his father made arrangements for a summer apprenticeship for him, working with a veterinarian who took care of horses.

“I learned that horses with wounds heal quickly,” the evangelist said. “In fact, horse vets must sometimes use a medication that actually retards the healing of the outside until the inside can properly drain and heal without harboring residual infection.”

Our human nature sometimes presents an impediment to the healing of a wounded spirit. Call it “pride,” or call it “stubbornness,” or maybe just that “streak of human.”

It will cause us to mask our feelings, whether in an effort to fool others or fool ourselves, projecting a posture of confidence that says, “I’ve got this.”

When we hit the wall and fall to pieces, it could be that we haven’t anchored ourselves to something that’s bigger than we are. You might call it “faith.” It’s realizing that our ability is indeed of limited utility in propping ourselves up in the face of circumstances that life may deal to us.

Have you ever encountered someone who approached you and said, “May I ask you a personal question? What is it about you that…?”

They may not always tell you outright, but people envy those who exude gentleness and stability. It’s known as the “Fruit of the Spirit” to those familiar with the Scriptures.

It’s one thing to possess the good stuff within ourselves, but the mission is not to contain, but to distribute. It’s cultivating that ability and sensitivity to be able to rise to the occasion to meet the need of a fellow traveler along the way, for which we may just have the right tools to help. It’s an outreach that joins the blessings we have received with an attitude of compassion to advance the common good. It may be the only thing “good” that someone may see today.