Aberdeen’s First Baptist Church holds Chili-Bowl Cookoff

ABERDEEN – First Baptist Church held its fourth annual Chili-Bowl Cookoff on Feb. 5 after the morning worship service. Each year, Super Bowl Sunday is FBC’s “Missions Sunday,” when church members refocus and remind themselves of the God-ordained mission He gave to His church – reach the local church, reach the local community and reach the world (all with the Gospel of Jesus Christ).

“We exercised Acts 2:14-27 that day. One, we sought to understand the Word of God in worship. Then afterwards, we had fellowship with one another seeking to get to know each other on a more personal level so we can better minister to one another, as they did in Acts 2,” said Pastor Dave Dowdy. “We had about 80 people eat up about 25 gallons of chili from 17 crockpots and a whole lot of desserts.”

A team of six judged the chili. The judges selected Jerry and Ann Smothers as the winners in the 2017 FBC Super Chili-Bowl Cookoff. Second-place winners were James and Karen Foote and the third-place winner was Mandy McBeth Dowdy.

Chili

Jerry and Ann Smothers

2 lb. ground beef

Chopped onion

Chopped bell pepper

2 – 15-1/2 oz. red kidney beans, undrained

2 – 16 oz. canned tomatoes, put in blender

1 – 6 oz. can tomato paste

2 cloves garlic, minced

2 Tbsp. chili powder

2 tsp. salt

Brown ground beef, drain. Saute garlic, onion and bell pepper in butter. Add all ingredients together and cook in crockpot over night on low. Stir occasionally. Add a little sugar to taste.

* Note – This is the first time I ever made chili from scratch. I always used a chili mix. Jerry and I didn’t like the chili, so I worked to make it taste better. I would leave out the tomato paste, if I ever made it again. This recipe is from the old Better Homes & Garden Cookbook – Ann Smothers.

Chili

James and Karen Foote

2 lbs. ground beef

1 – 29 oz. can tomato sauce

2 – 15 oz. cans kidney beans

1 – 15 oz. can black beans

1 small can tomato paste

1 Tbsp. ground cumin

2 Tbsp. chili powder

1 Tbsp. sugar

1 tsp. black pepper

1 tsp. salt

1 tsp. ground red pepper

1 large onion, chopped

1 bell pepper, diced

1 cup water

1 small can diced tomatoes

Brown ground beef with onion and bell pepper; drain. Mix all ingredients together and cook on top of stove for 1 to 2 hours. Stir occasionally. Taste.

Leftover Turkey Chili

Mandy Dowdy

2 Tbsp oil

1 medium onion, diced

1 green bell pepper, diced

1 small jalapeno, seeded and minced

2 cloves garlic, chopped

1/4 cup chili powder

1 Tbsp cumin

1 Tbsp. dried oregano

Salt and pepper

3-4 cups leftover turkey, chopped or pulled into small pieces

1 – 28 oz. can fire-roasted tomatoes

2 cups chicken broth

2 -15 oz. cans pinto beans

Heat oil in a large pot or Dutch oven over medium heat. Add onion and bell pepper. Cook and stir for about 6 minutes, until soft. Stir in jalapeno and garlic. Cook until soft, about another minute. Stir in chili powder, cumin, oregano and 1/2 tsp salt and pepper. Add turkey and stir until well-coated in spices. Add tomatoes and chicken broth. Bring to a simmer and cook uncovered until thickened, about 1 hour.

Drain and rinse 1 can of beans; leave liquid in second can. Add all beans. Option 1: heat through and serve. Option 2: pour into a crockpot to simmer and keep warm for a few hours. Serve over rice or mashed potatoes and top with sour cream, cheese, and green onions. It is a soupier chili and not as heavy as traditional chili.