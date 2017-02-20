 

Amory man arrested for credit card fraud

AMORY – On Feb. 11, an individual lost a wallet at a business in Amory, and the victim’s credit card was used at another Amory business the next day, according to the Amory Police Department. An investigation led officers to the arrest of Brysyn Burnside on Feb. 13. Burnside, 23, of Amory was charged with a felony fraud by credit card/use with intent to defraud charge. Bond was set at $5,000 by a Monroe County Justice Court judge. Burnside is out on bond.

