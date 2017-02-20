Supervisors mull change in policies, people and places

ABERDEEN – It has been said that there is nothing so constant as change. The seasons demonstrate it, and the times require it.

Scott Curtis, Derek Surrette and Jerry Williams, discussing Nationwide Insurance, began the presentations at the Feb. 10 board of supervisors meeting by describing how the retirement plan offered through the company would help to supplement the pension needs of Monroe County’s employees where Social Security and the state Public Employees Retirement System (PERS) plan would come short.

As an example, Curtis cited Harrison County where the company has managed the public retirees’ benefits plans for approximately 20 years. Surrette went on to present detailed information on how the company offers better returns on investments than the state plan.

Chancery clerk Ronnie Boozer took issue with some of Curtis’ suggestions, saying that tax complications could occur with changing retirement plans. Moreover, changing a benefits package as broad as retirement is uncomfortable territory for most, especially those who have difficulty making sense of all the numbers.

Surrette assured Boozer that the county would not be getting into a situation from which it couldn’t back out if things didn’t work out smoothly. Boozer replied that he wasn’t convinced that the option even existed for Monroe County to exit the PERS plan in favor of a private provider, as suggested by Curtis.

More than an hour after the meeting had convened, the matter was finally deferred for further study after Boozer and the representatives of Nationwide diplomatically got to the point when their differing viewpoints could not be reconciled. Boozer repeatedly emphasized that he was not the decision-maker on behalf of the board, but his insightful observations were successful in delaying any action on the matter for the time being.

Monroe County Buildings and Grounds Superintendent Phil Herndon discussed the need for a new hire to replace the vacancy left by the retirement of James Coggins from the crew of three employees. He also expressed the need for another truck to help crews making the rounds traveling to service calls at county-owned buildings. Board president Billy Kirkpatrick assured Herndon that funding to meet these needs was in the budget, and the request was approved.

Monroe County Emergency Management Agency Director Bunky Goza presented highlights of the updated emergency management plan.

“It’s a comprehensive plan,” Goza said. “It’s intensive and extensive.”

The most notable changes that will affect county residents are related to revised flood elevations per the unusual flooding events in recent years.

Coroner Alan Gurley appeared next to present the bid to provide the county for a new mortuary cooler along with its own new building. He advocated a new facility owned by the county to replace the current facility behind Pioneer Community Hospital of Aberdeen and also had found an available site in Hamilton.

“I would like to see facility more centrally located near the Monroe County Airport,” said board president Billy Kirkpatrick.

Gurley replied that the distance to Pearl is shorter from Hamilton, as many cases need to be referred to the Mississippi Forensics Laboratory for autopsies, and must be delivered by 7 a.m. for any chance to be worked the same day. The decision of whether to build and own or rent space eventually fell in favor of renting.

“Short-term rental is most flexible for us,” said District 1 Supervisor Joseph Richardson.

Board attorney David Houston agreed, saying that he could adjust an existing one-year lease agreement with a short cancellation clause to best provide for the county’s needs for the time being.

Monroe County Justice Court Secretary Tina Morrow was next on the agenda, accompanied by Justice Court Judges Robert Fowlkes and Adrian Haynes. Morrow informed the board that while metal detectors screen all people entering the courtroom at Justice Court, there is no personnel to personally observe the screening process. Increasing concerns for the safety of all add urgency to the need for an attendant at the detector.

“Domestic cases pose the greatest risk,” Morrow said. “Currently, a bailiff is the only officer regularly on duty.”

“Other courts I’ve visited have greater security. The law says ‘the court shall, not may, provide security,’” Haynes said.

Kirkpatrick asked Sheriff Cecil Cantrell if he had sufficient manpower to respond to this request.

“I think we can work it out,” Cantrell said after giving the question a few moments’ thought.

Finally, county engineer Kyle Strong reviewed a list of bridges across Monroe County in need of repair or replacement. The positive side of the picture was that the number of bridges needing immediate attention had decreased.

“That’s a good thing,” said District 3 Supervisor Chip Chism.

Closing out the day’s business, county administrator Evan Adams offered his observation of the overall process.

“We’re a non-disclosure state. A lot can happen behind the handshake,” he said.