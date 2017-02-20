Tupelo native featured speaker of Lunching with Books

For the Monroe Journal

AMORY – The public is invited to attend Lunching With Books Feb. 21 at noon at the Amory Municipal Library. The guest speaker will be Jacquelyn C. Allen. Allen is a Tupelo native who has a degree in history from Mississippi State University. She has written a nonfiction book, “Zookymoon.” It is the story of Dan Mathews, who is a Tupelo native.

Allen writes about Mathews’ travels to the Arctic Circle, Mexico, Central America and South America on his motorcycle named Zookymoon. She also tells many stories about his childhood and how he came to love motorcycles.

Bring a sandwich; the drinks and a cookie will be provided.