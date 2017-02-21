Angler with Monroe County connections wins Florida bass tournament 

Taylor Ashley, a Warrior, Alabama angler with strong Monroe County ties, recently won the Costa FLW Series Southeast Division opener presented by Power-Pole recently at Lake Okeechobee, Florida.

Ashley’s first-place win earned him $60,400. The tournament was the 19-year-old’s first FLW Series event to have entered and his first time to Lake Okeechobee.

His daily weights were 21-0, 25-6 and 22-6, which gave him the win with a three-day total of 68-12 through 15 bass caught.

His parents are Monroe County natives, Scott and DeAnna Ashley; grandparents Larry and Carolyn Shotts of Hatley and Jimmy and Pat Ashley of Becker. His father was helpful in starting Hatley High School’s fishing team.