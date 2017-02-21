First year coach’s plan is to farm baseball fundamentals back in Aberdeen

ABERDEEN – On an unseasonably warm Wednesday in February, first-year Aberdeen head baseball coach Seth Dover was nailing practice balls towards center field where nearly a dozen players were practicing catching and throwing.

“Not all catches are going to be pretty,” he shouted to players 25 to 30 yards away.

This season is the third season Dover has been drilling such a lesson on and around Aberdeen High School’s diamond. He’s acted as an assistant baseball coach for the last two seasons.

Last season, the team went 0-15. A record like that is the sign of a lack of fundamentals. Dover recognizes that, so that’s why this year he started planting the basics with junior high players.

“I’ve talked to older alumni who said there hasn’t been a junior high team in Aberdeen since the 1950s. The only way we can be competitive is to start young,” Dover said. “We’re teaching 10th- and 11th-graders how to catch. If I can at least get them to catch and run the basics, by high school, we can have advanced lessons.”

Practice started Jan. 31 with 15 Belle-Shivers Middle School students trading batting cage and on-field time with high schoolers. Although the first week of practice was too early to have a final roster, Dover planned to have the five best junior high students on the varsity team.

Of 30 overall spots for both teams, 28 players will be playing team baseball for the first time in their lives. Last year’s senior-heavy team left only two returning players.

“I’ve tried to schedule teams that don’t have junior high teams like West Lowndes, Okolona and Shannon. We’re in such a strong division with teams like Hatley and Nettleton. Their baseball programs are probably their best programs,” Dover said.

As for the junior high team, its players have three double headers this season, but Dover plans to schedule eight to 10 games for next season.

In addition to the regular season, he plans to schedule summer practice games against teams like Vardaman and West Lowndes.

“You can’t just play during the season to be competitive. What I really want to see is T-ball and coach pitch in this community. If you provide it, you’ll have kids playing,” Dover said. “Some don’t excel in football or basketball, and they’re discovering new things like how hard they can hit and throw.”

Community help has already helped this year’s program by parents volunteering equipment and time to help coach. This summer, members of AHS’ Project Volunteer have pledged to paint the dugouts.

Dover is open to all the support Aberdeen will lend.