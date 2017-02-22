Bankhead leads Lions to win in consolation of division tourney

By Rob Williams

For the Monroe Journal

VARDAMAN – “It’s all up here,” Hamilton coach Drew Garvin said, tapping his temple. “When he gets it in his head he wants to play, he looks real good on the court. When he looks good, it makes the rest of the team look good.”

Garvin was speaking about 6-foot-7 Juante Bankhead, who led the Lions to a 59-56 win over rival Smithville with 34 points and 23 rebounds in the consolation game of the Division 4-1A tournament on Friday night.

Grant Thompson, a 6-foot-5 sophomore, started the game at center and scored the first four points to get Hamilton off to a 4-0 start.

“I thought I would throw something a little different against Smithville and start Thompson,” Garvin said. “They weren’t expecting that, and it took them a while to adjust. The strategy worked when Thompson caught the Seminoles by surprise with his early points.”

Bankhead hit a three for his first points to extend the Lions’ streak to seven unanswered points. Drew Cox put a rebound back at the 3:00 mark for the Noles’ first two points. LaDerrick Despenza answered for Hamilton, and Brandon Blair got free in the lane for Smithville. Bankhead and Thompson each scored again to give the Lions a 13-4 lead at the first break.

The Lions stretched the lead to 16-4 before the Noles got their offense in gear. Gavin Rosebud came off the bench to hit a pair of threes and hit one more right in front of the buzzer to get the Noles back to within a point at 23-22 at halftime.

Taking advantage of a couple of steals starting the second half, the Noles took the lead for the first time in the game at 28-27 when Peyton Blair put back his own miss. Dee Moore’s three widened the gap to four. Smithville maintained a three-point lead until the closing minute of the third when Bankhead stole the ball and hit a streaking John Smith to put the Lions back in front at 35-34.

Despenza’s power move put the Lions back up by three, and Smith hit from deep in the corner at the buzzer to put the Lions ahead 40-36 going into the final period.

Bankhead hit a trey to start the fourth quarter, but Heath Noe did the same to keep the Noles within four. Bankhead scored on a fast break and then blocked a shot on the other end. Jacob Jaudon got the ball back to Bankhead for a layup and a followup free throw.

Free throws by Jaudon and a tip-in by Bankhead gave the Lions their biggest lead of the night at 51-41 with 5:09 left in the game.

Rosebud came through again for Smithville, and his three pulled the Noles back to within two at 53-51 with 3:09 on the clock. Back-to-back buckets by Bankhead extended the Lions’ lead to six with 1:51 left in the game. Noe hit a three for the top of the key to pull the Noles to within a point and Smithville coach Nick Coln called a timeout with 1:09 on the clock.

The Lions got the ball in against the Smithville pressure, but had to call a timeout to avoid a turnover. The Lions got the ball in under their basket to Despenza, and his reverse layup put Hamilton in front at 59-56 with 40 seconds to play. The Noles had to foul, but the Lions missed the free throws and the game ended with Hamilton holding on for the three-point win.”

“I felt like our season was on the line,” Bankhead said. “After they beat us in our gym last Friday, I wanted to show what I could do.”

“We absolutely could not keep Bankhead away from the basket on either end,” Coln said.

Bankhead was the game’s leading scorer with 34 points. Drew Cox led Smithville with 16 points and Rosebud hit four threes and totaled 14 points for the Noles. Dee Moore scored 10.

Girls consolation: Vardaman 30, Hamilton 25

Whoever was responsible for selecting the game ball for the girls consolation game of the 4-1A tournament didn’t do a very good job. It seems the handle wasn’t attached very well and fell off the game ball in the first quarter as turnovers outnumbered points for both teams.

The Vardaman’ Lady Rams actually started strong and opened the game with a seven-point run. Amyah Verner finally broke the streak and scored the Lady Lions’ first points five minutes into the period. Deidra Keaton scored the last four points of the quarter, and Hamilton trailed 10-7.

Keaton kept the streak going in the second period and got Hamilton to within a point. Tori Harrison put a rebound back in the last minute to the quarter to put Hamilton ahead by two at 16-14 at intermission.

The Lady Rams put up eight points in the third quarter, while holding the Lady Lions to only four and took the lead 22-20 going into the final period.

Verner scored Hamilton’s only two points in the fourth quarter as the Lady Rams put up eight again to claim the 30-25 win.

Keaton was the only player in double figures with 10 points for Hamilton.

“Young mistakes,” Hamilton coach Sue Verner said. “We are so young and can’t hold on to the ball. If we can learn to do that and make layups, we probably would have won tonight. I think the answers will come with experience.”

Thursday

(G) Tremont 55, Hamilton 33

Deidra Keaton led the Lady Lions with 16 points in the loss.

(B) Houlka 70, Hamilton 49

T.J. Warren scored 16 points to pace the Lions in the loss. Juante Bankhead added 12 points.

Tuesday

(G) Hamilton 42, Smithville 41

In the third meeting between the two county rivals, Hamilton held off a late Smithville comeback to advance.

Deidra Keaton’s 12 points led the Lady Lions in the win.

Precious Elliott notched a game-high 19 points for Smithville, while Lequondria Standifer was not far behind with 17 points.

(B) Hamilton 62, Vardaman 56

Hamilton’s surge in the second and third quarters carried them to the win to advance in the first round last Tuesday night.

Juante Bankhead’s 14 points were tops for the Lions, while John Smith and LaDerrick Despenza were also in double figures with 10 points each.