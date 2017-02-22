Floodplain open house debuts preliminary federal flood zones

AMORY – An open house honed in on countywide, citywide and individualized views of properties in and out of federally deemed flood zones Feb. 16 at the Monroe County Government Complex. It was the first step in a series of measures that could potentially mean flood insurance being required or recommended for some Monroe County property owners if local governments adopt them.

In 2009, the county and city of Amory led the charge to appeal proposed flood maps. After time, resources, help from local U.S. legislators and new data resulted in the revised preliminary maps.

“They’re a combination of relief and improvements from the 2009 maps. Overall, it was a good process for Monroe County. A lot of work and finances were put into this process,” said Monroe County Emergency Management Agency Director Bunky Goza, who serves as floodplain manager for unincorporated areas of the county.

Amory Mayor Brad Blalock said the city is working to provide additional information before appealing the maps.

“Until we know exactly what the maps are going to be, we can’t tell people this is what it absolutely says,” said Amory Building Inspector David Moore. “With these preliminary maps, there’s not much of a reduction in flood zones but there are additions. We’re appealing several of the increases. For people who want to inquire about it, we can show them the preliminary maps.”

Amory public works employees clean ditches daily all year to help water flow in times of heavy rains.

Aberdeen Building Official David Low pointed out certain areas shrank instead of expanded with the city’s revised maps.

“Areas along the city ditch still remain. This is the reason why were were cleaning out the floodway. It had 40 years of growth. If the water was to back up, it could’ve caused more houses to flood,” said Low, who added the ditch from Wendy’s to Highway 8 is the city’s main artery for flood control.

City workers are in the process of clearing drainage areas from the James Creek area.

By the revised maps, areas near Kemira and Best Value Inn in Aberdeen have come out of the flood zone, while an area on Ben Bender Road has been added.

Smithville Mayor Gregg Kennedy seemed pleased with the revised maps.

“When we started this process, we were in trouble. Everything south of Highway 25 was in a flood zone, but now it’s basically the ditch line,” Kennedy said.

According to Shane Davis, who serves as the code official for Smithville, the revised maps reflect some properties that have flooded multiple times in previous years.

Illustrated flood zone areas countywide that increased were due to more advanced LiDAR studies.

“Most streams in rural parts of the county had increases. Most of the bad areas are outside city limits,” said Steve Champlin, Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality state project manager for FEMA flood mapping. “People need to see their county or city flood managers who can show them where their property is on the flood maps and help them with any questions.”

Now that the open house has been held, the next step in the process is a 90-day window to appeal the proposed maps. If the maps are adopted, the new flood zones will go into effect in early 2018, according to Goza.

A catalyst for change

County officials explain the process leading up to the revised flood maps as a tough struggle with a positive outcome.

“It’s one of those cases when we lost a couple of battles but feel like we won the war,” said county road manager Sonny Clay.

Early in the appeal process of the proposed 2009 flood maps, FEMA sought information from flood control-certified levee owners along the waterway, but county and Amory officials ran into a snag after the U.S. Corps of Engineers explained the levees weren’t built for flood control.

Through a joint effort, county and Amory governments hired an engineer, David Haynes, to collect data as evidence.

“Once he got in here and saw what was going on, he did work and didn’t charge us for everything. There just wasn’t enough money appropriated [federally] to do the study like it should’ve been done,” said Monroe County Board of Supervisors President Billy Kirkpatrick. “We were the first group in Mississippi to do what we did, and it was a little bit of a struggle to get the right people to know we had a legitimate complaint.”

Communication to local legislators ultimately led to the signatures of more than 20 U.S. senators having similar problems in their states on a letter to FEMA stating the study wasn’t done correctly.

“We found out there were several other states going through the same problems. We were the catalyst for this to get the whole process started, and it’s something we are proud of,” Goza said.

“There were 25 different areas chosen to do pilot studies, and Monroe County was at the top of the list because we created enough noise,” said Clay, who added Champlin was able find funding which helped provide for the LiDAR study along the waterway for the more recent study.

Kirkpatrick said the revised maps are accurate, but the problems in Amory are due to where the drainage system has been changed throughout the years.

“FEMA and MDEQ will tell you they don’t have the funds to study every single stream or tributary, but we hope they have a user-friendly system to remedy that,” Kirkpatrick said.

Clay said individual property owners who aren’t satisfied with the revised maps can hire engineers for their own surveying, and FEMA can remove them from the flood zone if solid data proves it. Reviewing the proposed maps with the specific floodplain manager is also recommended for anyone intending to build a home or business.