Lady Panthers rally to secure home playoff game

FULTON – With a coveted home playoff game on the line, the Amory Lady Panthers turned it on in the second half against Corinth on Thursday night at the Division 1-4A tournament.

Amory overcame an early 10-point deficit to take the lead in the second half and cruise to a 50-39 win over the Lady Warriors. The Lady Panthers fell in Friday’s division championship game against Pontotoc but still came away with the No. 2 seed.

“We played really well in the second quarter and the beginning of the third,” Amory coach Paula Wax said. “I think our slow start was because we haven’t played in several days. We were in slow motion, and they looked exhausted in the first few minutes of the game.”

Kaleigh Wren scored an early basket for Amory in the first quarter, but Corinth put up a quick 10-2 lead before Victoria Hale broke the drought with a free throw. The Lady Warriors added another quick four points to lead 14-3 before Wren closed the first with another basket for Amory.

The Lady Panthers started to climb their way back into the game in the second. Down 15-5, Wren made a pair from the line and Candance Shaw and Charkayla French each made one of their two free-throw attempts. Moenae Dunlap made an easy layup, then Wren added another two free throws. Hale came up with the big shot in the 11-0 run, a three-pointer for a 16-15 Amory lead.

Hale and the Lady Warriors traded threes again, before a 4-0 Corinth run. French ended the first half with a basket, but the Lady Panthers still trailed by one at 22-21 at the half.

Hale tied the game at 22-all with an early free throw in the third, then the Lady Panthers took the lead for good with a 10-0 run in which Wren and Lauren Haynes each had a pair of baskets. Amory led 34-29 at the end of the third.

Dunlap started off the fourth on a good note for Amory, but Corinth rallied to make it a one-point game.

That’s when Shaw stepped up off the bench, draining a pair of threes and adding a pair from the line to put the lead back to seven points at 44-37.

“Vicky (Hale) came in during the second and hit a couple of big shots,” Wax said. “Candance was huge off the bench in the second half. She’s going to be big for us next year.”

Corinth was forced to foul, and Hale, Wren and Dunlap all came up big from the line to seal the win.

Wren’s 14 points led Amory, followed by Hale’s 10. Shaw came off the bench to score 9 points.

“We’re very excited about having a first-round home playoff game,” Wax said. “I did not want to travel 3-4 hours. This is just big for Amory basketball.”

Friday

(G) Pontotoc 61, Amory 52

Pontotoc’s Jatyjia Jones and Mackenzie Lane put the Lady Warriors on their backs in the girls’ title game.

Jones came up clutch with 7 points in the final quarter to help Pontotoc outlast an Amory team that trailed by just one point with a little over four minutes to play.

Jones finished with a game-high 24 points, followed by Lane’s 16.

Kaleigh Wren led the way for Amory with 13 points. Victoria Hale added 10 points.

Tuesday

(B) Pontotoc 50, Amory 46

The Panthers trailed by eight points in the half, but took a one-point lead into the final quarter, thanks to outscoring the Warriors 13-5 in the third.

They led by four midway through the fourth but saw Pontotoc come back via the free-throw line.

A late three gave the Warriors the lead and the momentum to close out the game.

T.J. Wallace led three Panthers in double figures with 13 points. Kamden Parks added 12 points, and Keshon Parks finished with 11.