 

Nettleton man faces felony child abuse charge

By | 4:33 pm | February 22, 2017 | News
According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Samuel Joseph White, 30, of Nettleton was arrested in Amory on Feb. 21 and charged with felony child abuse.  He is currently in the Monroe County Detention Center awaiting arraignment.

