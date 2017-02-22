Rotary Club to honor police and firefighter of the year

AMORY – For more than 110 years, Rotary Club members have addressed challenges across the world. The Amory Rotary Club will honor the outstanding firefighter and police officer of the year during its Feb. 23 meeting at noon at the Gilmore Foundation.

According to member Donald Mitchell, the annual program honoring police and firefighters was adopted into the calendar as a regular event during the 2011-12 year.

“Candidates are nominated by peers using a sealed ballot,” Mitchell said. “The ballots are delivered to the Rotary Club officers to be tallied. The winners are not announced until the meeting.”

Individual plaques are awarded to the winning candidates, and their names are added to a plaque with the roster of winners since 2011 that is on exhibit at the Amory Police Department.

“The program was not intended to make any political statement on any national issues,” Mitchell said. “It’s simply the citizens of Amory recognizing deserving candidates for their service.”