Rotary Club to honor police and firefighter of the year
AMORY – For more than 110 years, Rotary Club members have addressed challenges across the world. The Amory Rotary Club will honor the outstanding firefighter and police officer of the year during its Feb. 23 meeting at noon at the Gilmore Foundation.
According to member Donald Mitchell, the annual program honoring police and firefighters was adopted into the calendar as a regular event during the 2011-12 year.
“Candidates are nominated by peers using a sealed ballot,” Mitchell said. “The ballots are delivered to the Rotary Club officers to be tallied. The winners are not announced until the meeting.”
Individual plaques are awarded to the winning candidates, and their names are added to a plaque with the roster of winners since 2011 that is on exhibit at the Amory Police Department.
“The program was not intended to make any political statement on any national issues,” Mitchell said. “It’s simply the citizens of Amory recognizing deserving candidates for their service.”
Related Posts
- Salter talks educational funding, Mississippi State
- Two of Amory’s finest recognized by Rotary Club
- Amory Rotary Club honors emergency officers of the year
- Amory High School holds National Honor Society induction
- Amory Rotarians honor fire and police departments
- Gilmore Memorial to host wellness luncheon and fashion show
Share this:
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to Press This! (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
About jward
Search
- Aberdeen mayor opens meeting with talk of attorney general’s office investigation February 15, 2017
- Amory’s Koehn, Pressley, Stevens represent at all-star game February 18, 2017
- Aberdeen’s First Baptist Church holds Chili-Bowl Cookoff February 19, 2017
- Supervisors mull change in policies, people and places February 20, 2017
- Tupelo native featured speaker of Lunching with Books February 20, 2017
- Lady Panthers rally to secure home playoff game February 22, 2017
- Bankhead leads Lions to win in consolation of division tourney February 22, 2017
- Rotary Club to honor police and firefighter of the year February 22, 2017
- Sorry I can’t tell you more but I tried my best to answer this mystery February 22, 2017
- WWE veteran contender in OWO’s main event February 22, 2017
- Gene Ward: Remember, Goliath was a forty point favorite over ...
- Jamie August: Awesome article = is that correct ? only 2 staff m...
- John Nancy Bishop: What time is this on 18th? Want to be there!...
- Mallory P Johnston: The formation of this article isn't written as an...
- jonathan makeley: Jim Hedges 2016...