Skill up: Improving education and career-readiness builds solid workforce

According to 2015 Express Employment Professionals workforce participation rate statistics, 54.6 percent of Mississippians are not involved in the workforce. The national average is 62.7 percent. Some of the reasons range from people being disabled, retired, not seeking employment or unable to find employment.

From helping people earn their GED to training them to be highly skilled workers, programs through Itawamba Community College are available for Monroe County residents seeking jobs. Participation in such programs could potentially strengthen the workforce and improve that statistic.

“We try to create pathways for people to achieve their career and educational goals piece by piece, which will allow them to work at the same time. It’s a huge commitment for people to go back to school, but we offer short-term classes for students to start their career pathways. Through our healthcare and manufacturing pathways, people can achieve their educational goals in a cost-effective and convenient manner,” said Dr. Joe Lowder, dean of economic and community services at ICC.

ICC’s WIN Job Center, located at the Monroe County Government Complex in Amory, offers a one-stop shop for job-seekers. From computers resources, a job database, the WorkKeys test, information about education opportunities and an in-house career placement program, it’s the county’s primary location for those wanting to help themselves.

“We’re here to help them. The question I ask is why do our people have to drive somewhere else to get the services that are already here? We want to help and we have everything here to help, even if it’s just for a student who needs to use a computer,” said Pat Gladney, Workforce Innovation and Opportunities Act (WIOA) Career Coach with the ICC WIN Job Center in Amory.

‘But nobody’s hiring!’

December 2016 Mississippi Department of Employment Services figures indicate the state had a 5.7-percent unemployment rate, which was higher than the national average of 4.5 percent. Monroe County’s figure was 5.9 percent.

Established businesses’ and companies’ feasibility to create positions is dependent on a number of factors like the economy and supply and demand.

The Mississippi Department of Employment Security has an extensive database of available positions from retail and clerical to the service industry and manufacturing. The WIN Job Center helps match interests and skills with these openings. An online search for jobs in Amory showed more than 500 matches within a 25-mile radius.

“At the WIN Job Center, we talk to job-seekers about previous positions and what their goals are. We match up opportunities. Not everybody wants a manufacturing job. If someone is more computer literate, we’ll recommend them for a clerical position. If there’s not an opportunity currently, we’ll keep looking until we can find a job that’s a better fit,” said Wendell Wright, office manager of Amory’s WIN Job Center.

Careers in healthcare, industrial maintenance technicians and electrical technicians are examples of high-need demands for the region.

“There is a misconception that industrial maintenance is a dirty job, but the best tool at their disposal is now a laptop,” Lowder said.

For long-range planning, recruiting industries takes a strong workforce to help market a community. Employers typically have a notion to want so many applicants for each position, like 10 or 20 applicants to find the right candidate for one position.

“We try to position ourselves in a competitive market. The more evidence we have of qualified labor helps us compete,” said Monroe County Chamber of Commerce Director Skip Scaggs.