Sorry I can’t tell you more but I tried my best to answer this mystery

Mi Hacienda’s doors were closed during the weekend. My apologies for the lack of a catchy lead-in sentence to convey the news you probably already know. Last week, Facebook feeds in Aberdeen networks went ablaze with posts about the Mexican restaurant’s future.

My original intention last Monday morning was to reach the restaurant’s owner and hopefully have a catchy lead-in paragraph to a story in last week’s paper saying the talk of its closure was just a rumor.

After speaking to one employee last week, he told me Feb. 25 would be the last day the popular restaurant would be open, and he couldn’t say the reason why. In talking to a second employee later in the week, he hadn’t even been told officially it was closing. Regardless of that information, the doors were closed Saturday and Sunday…that I can report.

In numerous attempts to talk to the owner via his cell phone and at his other locations in Starkville and Columbus, I never got a call back or a solid answer why.

There again, Facebook was ablaze with more than one speculation why – I can’t confirm or deny any of them. I will note, however, a concerned patron told me at the beginning of February she heard several people had been eating and drinking there and leaving before paying their bills. A non-management level source at the restaurant days later said once in a while someone may occasionally skip out on his or her tab, but it wasn’t a problem.

Sorry I can’t give you a solid answer why Mi Hacienda closed its doors, but I’ve got to hear it from the decision-maker before I can report it. If those doors will reopen as Mi Hacienda again any time soon, I have no clue.

Mi Hacienda isn’t alone in the recent months’ worth of damaging statements posted online against local restaurants for the world to see. It’s easier to post what you’ve heard, but what you heard may have spun out of control by the time it was first told as a truth. Try one of those exercises with 10 friends repeating what the first person said by the time it gets to the end of the line.

I’m not knocking anyone’s credibility, but I’m sure you’ve already figured out everything on the Internet isn’t true. I’m sure you’ve read something about a restaurant in Monroe County, Columbus or Tupelo at some point that turned out to be false.

These are the places we can all identify with, so if bad news clouds one of them, yeah, people are going to talk, post and speculate.

Maybe you read online one was closed, when it really wasn’t, and you ate somewhere else. That’s profit lost. Maybe you read online something was found in the food, when no physical evidence was proven, so you went to the next place down the road. That’s profit lost.

There’s only so much profit that can be lost until a business owner closes the doors.

I personally have outgrown the bar scene, and going to concerts is more tiring than it once was for these legs, so eating out has become my fun activity, next to road trips.

You’ve got to drive for miles to experience the taste of Pizza Inn or know the secret that Merit Health Gilmore Memorial cafeteria food is provided by the same company behind Morrison’s. Bumpers are hard to come by, and these are just a few of the franchises you know you miss tasting within a 30-mile drive.

The bad news is, chances are, Corn Dog 7 probably isn’t coming come to the Leigh Mall, and Jack’s has a lot of damage control to sift through right in front of there.

Speaking on behalf of anybody who already misses eating a Speedy Gonzalez for lunch in Aberdeen, Mi Hacienda, you truly will be missed. You’re a tax base that’s going to be hard to make up in the city. Your closing is a rumor we really hoped wasn’t true.

Mi Hacienda, until I hear a solid statement from your owner, I can’t solve the mystery as to why you really closed. I can just hope that years from now, the talk on the streets of why is the truth.