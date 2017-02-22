 

WWE veteran contender in OWO’s main event

COURTESY WWE veteran Billy Gunn made an international name for himself wrestling professionally. He'll make a stop in Amory this weekend as part of his current independent wrestling circuit commitments.

AMORY – Former WWE superstar Billy Gunn was wrestling in Japan last week but now that he’s back stateside, he’ll face Dustin “Five” Starr Saturday, Feb. 25 for the main event of the next Outlaw Wrestling Organization show at the East Amory Community Center.
“Billy Gunn wrestled in one of our shows in 2012. Since then, he went on to be head trainer at the WWE Development Center in Orlando and went back to wrestling in the WWE from 2014 to 2016. Since then, he’s been doing independent wrestling,” said OWO Commissioner Terrell Moore.
Other matches for the night will feature Curley Moe, Bam Bam Bundy, Barry Wolfe, the Pink and Black Attack and Neil Taylor dressed in a chicken suit owning up to a deal made after losing at OWO’s January show. All in all, there will be six matches for the night.
“It’ll be good entertainment for the community. You definitely get your money’s worth,” Moore said.
A meet and greet will take place from 5 until the time when doors open at 6:45 p.m. Bell time is at 7:30 p.m. For more information, call 315-9709.

