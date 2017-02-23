Belle-Shivers shows its appreciation of Aberdeen School Board
ABERDEEN – Members of the Aberdeen School Board and Aberdeen School District Conservator Mac Curlee were the guests of honor Feb. 15 at Belle-Shivers Middle School in observance of School Board Appreciation Week.
After being served a lunch by members of the school’s leadership team, Junior Beta Club President Niyah Lockett gave the welcome.
Next, students Brookelynn Gardner, Nicholas Shaw, Serenti McMillian, Demeia Pulliam and Steven Smith represented their grade-levels with quick presentations before Trinity Harris gave a speech entitled, “I Am ASD.”
The school’s Silent Diamonds performance group displayed its lessons learned by studying sign language through a routine to Pharrell Williams’ “Happy” before the Curlee and the school board members were presented with gifts from the school and McDonald’s, which is its partner in education.
