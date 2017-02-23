 

Belle-Shivers shows its appreciation of Aberdeen School Board

By | 6:00 am | February 23, 2017 | News
RAY VAN DUSEN/BUY AT PHOTOS.MONROECOUNTYJOURNAL.COM From left, Aberdeen School Board member Dwight McComb, conservator Mac Curlee and board members, Patrick Lockett, Sandra Peoples and Jim Edwards open gifts at a lunch in honor of School Board Appreciation Week at Belle-Shivers Middle School. School board member Tonny Oliver was unable to attend.

RAY VAN DUSEN/BUY AT PHOTOS.MONROECOUNTYJOURNAL.COM
From left, Aberdeen School Board member Dwight McComb, conservator Mac Curlee and board members, Patrick Lockett, Sandra Peoples and Jim Edwards open gifts at a lunch in honor of School Board Appreciation Week at Belle-Shivers Middle School. School board member Tonny Oliver was unable to attend.

ABERDEEN – Members of the Aberdeen School Board and Aberdeen School District Conservator Mac Curlee were the guests of honor Feb. 15 at Belle-Shivers Middle School in observance of School Board Appreciation Week.
After being served a lunch by members of the school’s leadership team, Junior Beta Club President Niyah Lockett gave the welcome.
Next, students Brookelynn Gardner, Nicholas Shaw, Serenti McMillian, Demeia Pulliam and Steven Smith represented their grade-levels with quick presentations before Trinity Harris gave a speech entitled, “I Am ASD.”
The school’s Silent Diamonds performance group displayed its lessons learned by studying sign language through a routine to Pharrell Williams’ “Happy” before the Curlee and the school board members were presented with gifts from the school and McDonald’s, which is its partner in education.

About Ray Van Dusen

I've been with the Monroe Journal since Aug. 2009 as a staff writer, but took the role as news editor in late 2012. I'm always looking for interesting story ideas from around Monroe County. You can reach me via email at ray.vandusen@journalinc.com.
View all posts by Ray Van Dusen