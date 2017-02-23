Conversation of economic development continues through chamber banquet

ABERDEEN – As Monroe County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Skip Scaggs has said in the past, the work of his entity is a never-ending conversation. He and others gave input on the chamber’s current story at its annual meeting/banquet Feb. 16.

“No matter the topic, the conversation has been taking place long before us, and it will continue long after we’re gone. Right now, we’re the stewards of that conversation. At this moment in time, it’s our turn to speak up,” Scaggs said.

Keynote speaker Glenn McCullough, executive director of the Mississippi Development Authority, drove home that point by sharing a happy footnote of Monroe County’s unemployment figures reducing from 11.3 percent in 2011 to 5.9 percent now.

“A survey of 1,000 Americans asked one question – What keeps you awake at night? It wasn’t climate change, terrorism or income inequality. What kept them awake at night is economic insecurity. If I have a job, will I have it tomorrow? That’s what we do here. You establish a confidence, a faith that Monroe County’s future will be its best,” McCullough said.

He spoke of Mississippi’s sense of competitiveness in a global market, noting 2017 is a milestone year as the state celebrates its 200th anniversary.

Jack Campbell, who took the place of Marsha Ballard as chairman of the chamber’s board of directors, announced the chairman’s committee on leadership, a four-part series of sessions which will begin in late March.

“The goal of each session is to dive deep in community leadership. Participation is open to any employee of a chamber member. It will focus on personality profiles and management, leadership styles, workforce development and how education and healthcare are vital to a community,” Campbell said.

McCullough said leadership is one person inspiring someone to do something positive.

“Leaders set the stage. Leaders set the tone. Leadership precedes community development. Community development precedes economic development,” McCullough said. “This is our time. This is Monroe County’s time. We are the leaders and we can’t look for somebody to come in and make Monroe County the best it can be.

Early in the meeting, Scaggs led the audience in a moment of silence to reflect on Barry Strevel, a chamber board member who unexpectedly lost his life in December.