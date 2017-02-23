Dance spotlights bonds between daddies and daughters

AMORY – Helping to strengthen the special bond between daddies and their special little girls, Beta Sigma Phi Beta Nu hosted its second daddy/daughter dance Feb. 18 at the Old National Guard Armory.

Through pre-sales, it completely sold out in 45 minutes.

“We’re looking at having two nights after this year,” said sorority member Lana McGonagill. “It’s very positive. Last year, we had a local preacher stand up on Sunday morning and say how it was such a good event. Some came dressed in tuxedos and some came still dressed in their work shirts and jeans. It wasn’t about appearance; it was about time spent with their little girls.”

The event wasn’t limited to just fathers, as grandfathers, uncles or other male figures were welcome too.

Proceeds from the event help Beta Sigma Phi Beta Nu a number of causes in Amory. Last year, the sorority purchased two vests for the Amory Police Department and equipment for the Amory Fire Department. It has also benefited Life Springs Ministries.

“When we know of a family in need, we help anonymously through providing for power bills or doctor bills,” McGonagill said.

Other causes include providing scholarships, benefiting the Amory Humane Society and supporting the Junior Auxiliary.

Anyone with a need can reach out to president Debbie Tate at 315-3002.

Other members are Linda Ervin, vice president; Pam Sullivan, treasure; Wanda Brasefield, secretary; Lana Mcgonagill; Leigh Ann Mcgonagill; Leslie Valsamakis; Tracey Riddle; Denise Rone; Amy Tyra; Lisa Clark; Sheila Atkins; Dina Pierce; Tanya Pearson; Rosemary Byram; Sandra Edens; Jaye Manning; Virginia Whitaker; Dawn Hill; Terri Thornton; and Suzan Riddle.

Sponsors were Alfa Insurance, Amory Main Street, Amory Surgery Clinic, Barnyard Bushes, Beta Sigma Phi Epsilon Nu, Beta Sigma Phi Xi Alpha Alpha, Clark Ford, Community Bank, Dana’s Petal and Lace, David Boyd, Dennis and Anthony Pearson Construction, Eclipse Hair Salon, Families First, Fowlkes Plumbing, GCM Insurance,

Helton Family Dental Care, Journey to New Beginnings, Larry Clark Chevrolet, Laura Gibson Photography, Laurie Stevenson/Hilliard Lyons, Lee Edens Cattle, Little Reds Small Engines, Making Waves, Merit Health Gilmore Memorial, Millers on Main, Offices at the Bend, P&S Clinic, Pickle’s Drive-In, Piggly Wiggly, Plastic Surgery of North Mississippi, RC Tomey Inc./McDonald’s, Respiratory and Diabetes Care Center, Renasant Bank, Rick Sanderson Construction, R&L Marketing Group, Robin’s Unique Boutique, Rusty Cat – Savvy Line, Scott’s Lawn Care, Smokin’ Bros, State Farm, The Friendship House, Tremont Floral Supplies, West-Campbell Realty and Whitaker Concrete Services.