Judge makes rulings in pit bull case
By Ray Van Dusen | 6:00 am | February 23, 2017 | News
ABERDEEN – An Okolona trio arrested last February on dog fighting charges near the Chickasaw County line recently entered pleas in Monroe County Circuit Court.
Patrick, Russell and Jeremy Jones each pleaded guilty to training dogs for the purpose of fighting. Judge Thomas Gardner sentenced each man to three years suspended and three years probation.
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office made the arrests Feb. 29, 2016, which entailed the seizure of 14 pit bulls. Some of the dogs were found chained to trees and near starvation. Shaw Pit Bull Rescue and the Amory Humane Society took in some of the dogs for rehabilitation after care given by Save-A-Paw Rescue.
Related Posts
- Okolona trio charged in alleged dog fighting case
- Pit bulls turn page for new chapters in life
- Fur flies at times as Aberdeen aldermen listen to sides of animal shelter squabble
- Vicious dog ordinance talks continue among supervisors
- APD host agency for attorney general training session
- Aldermen entertain presentation of Lift, Inc.’s services
Share this:
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to Press This! (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
About Ray Van DusenI've been with the Monroe Journal since Aug. 2009 as a staff writer, but took the role as news editor in late 2012. I'm always looking for interesting story ideas from around Monroe County. You can reach me via email at ray.vandusen@journalinc.com.
Search
- Energy-efficiency program begins amid mayoral request for TVA rate relief February 16, 2017
- Skill up: Improving education and career-readiness builds solid workforce February 22, 2017
- WWE veteran contender in OWO’s main event February 22, 2017
- Sorry I can’t tell you more but I tried my best to answer this mystery February 22, 2017
- Rotary Club to honor police and firefighter of the year February 22, 2017
- Sponsorships needed for upcoming benefit powder run February 23, 2017
- Tigers get hot early to easily handle Dogs February 23, 2017
- Lady Bulldogs’ game plan leads to victory February 23, 2017
- Belle-Shivers shows its appreciation of Aberdeen School Board February 23, 2017
- Tupelo Community Theatre taking ‘Cicada’ to regional competition February 23, 2017
- Gene Ward: Remember, Goliath was a forty point favorite over ...
- Jamie August: Awesome article = is that correct ? only 2 staff m...
- John Nancy Bishop: What time is this on 18th? Want to be there!...
- Mallory P Johnston: The formation of this article isn't written as an...
- jonathan makeley: Jim Hedges 2016...
abby lann aberdeen accident amory bancorpsouth basketball bbq blackfriday cancer cd cellphone christmas courtesy crime crop crops farming feature featured feautured flowers flu football garden club Hamilton hatley health homegrown humane society music nettleton parade pitmasters police chief reclassification ripley scores singer softball sports SURE tarter tlc veteran wwII