Judge makes rulings in pit bull case

ABERDEEN – An Okolona trio arrested last February on dog fighting charges near the Chickasaw County line recently entered pleas in Monroe County Circuit Court.

Patrick, Russell and Jeremy Jones each pleaded guilty to training dogs for the purpose of fighting. Judge Thomas Gardner sentenced each man to three years suspended and three years probation.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office made the arrests Feb. 29, 2016, which entailed the seizure of 14 pit bulls. Some of the dogs were found chained to trees and near starvation. Shaw Pit Bull Rescue and the Amory Humane Society took in some of the dogs for rehabilitation after care given by Save-A-Paw Rescue.