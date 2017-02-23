Lady Bulldogs’ game plan leads to victory

ECRU – Aberdeen coach Lorenzo Conley had a simple game plan against North Pontotoc in the Division 4-3A girls championship on Friday night: get the early lead and slow the tempo down.

The plan was executed to perfection as the Lady Bulldogs came away with the 31-23 win over the Lady Vikings.

“We came in with the game plan to try to slow them down and get them out of their zone,” Aberdeen coach Lorenzo Conley said. “We knew they were going to pack it in on us, so we wanted to slow the game down. He did a great job with them packing it in on us, and he had a great game plan, but our girls played hard tonight and came out with the win.”

The Lady Bulldogs got off to a good start when Tamarah Sykes scored first to open the game. North took a 3-2 lead before Amber Johnson grabbed the advantage back for Aberdeen. The two teams exchanged baskets as Sykes and Jasmine Braylock scored for the Lady Dogs, then Trinity McMillian hit a free throw and Kirstin Metcalf put back a miss for an 11-7 Aberdeen lead at the end of the first.

Sykes once again started the quarter off with a quick basket, but Katelyn Matthews hit a pair of threes to tie the game at 13-all. Braylock broke the deadlock, then Matthews answered with one from the line to make it 15-14.

Metcalf had the biggest basket of the night as her shot from midcourt sailed in easily at the buzzer for a three and an 18-14 lead at the half for the Lady Bulldogs.

“That was huge,” Conley said. “She hit that shot, and it was a lot of momentum for us.”

Slowing things down in the third quarter, the Lady Bulldogs held the ball much of the period but got another four points from Sykes and another two from Braylock to lead 24-19 going into the fourth.

The Lady Vikings scored the first four points of the fourth to make it a one-point game.

Aberdeen scored all of their 7 points in the fourth from the free-throw line to secure the win, as Metcalf, Sykes and Johnson all came up big.

Sykes led the Lady Bulldogs with 13 points, while Metcalf added 9 and Braylock had 6.

“We missed a few that we usually make, but I think our girls did a great job on the boards, rebounding and everybody executed the game plan and stuck with it,” Conley said. “Winning this tournament is huge. We’ve only won two division championships in school history, so this is really big for our girls.”

Thursday

(G) Aberdeen 58, Mooreville 26

Kirstin Metcalf led three Lady Bulldogs in double figures with her 13 points. Tamarah Sykes wasn’t far behind with 12 points, while Amber Johnson added 10.

Tuesday

(G) Aberdeen 64, Nettleton 28

Tamarah Sykes led Aberdeen with 15 points. Destiny Henderson and Kirstin Metcalf each scored 9 in the win. Kameron Miller scored 10 for Nettleton in the loss.

(G) South Pontotoc 34, Hatley 26

Katherine Morgan led Hatley with 7 points while Taylor Andrews and Caitlin Howard had 6 each.