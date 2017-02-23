Sponsorships needed for upcoming benefit powder run
ABERDEEN – Sponsorships of $25, $50 and $100 will be sought through March 1 for the See Smart Scenic 5K powder run/walk, which will be held April 1 at 8 a.m. alongside the westside of Aberdeen Lake. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Monroe County Children’s Vision Center. It is being held in conjunction with the Aberdeen Pilgrimage.
The logo of sponsorship donors will be displayed on the back of T-shirts given to runners.
People can register for the run at www.eventbrite.com. The 5K can be found by searching Aberdeen, Mississippi. People can make donations on site as well.
The early bird registration, which has a deadline of March 18 and guarantees a T-shirt, has a $20 fee. The late registration fee after March 18 is $25. T-shirts are not guaranteed for late registration.
Students with authorized notes from their coaches or band directors can register for free. The notes and printable registration forms are available at the SeeSmart.org Facebook page. Students may register up until race time.
T-shirts for students are $10 and must be ordered by March 18.
Early packet pick-up is from 4 until 7 p.m. March 31 at the back porch of 800 W. Commerce St. in Aberdeen.
Runners are encouraged to dress accordingly for the colored powder.
For more information, call Kimberly Mitchell at 315-0026 or LuEllen Childress at 436-0182.
