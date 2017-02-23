Tigers get hot early to easily handle Dogs

ECRU – The Nettleton Tigers made it rain in the first half of Friday’s Division 4-3A championship game against Aberdeen.

Nettleton hit 10 3-pointers, nine of those in the first half, as they topped Aberdeen 73-55 for the division championship.

“You always hope for a big start like that, and it doesn’t always happen,” Nettleton coach Grant Gardner said. “We were so glad that it did happen on this stage. I thought we took a lot of wind out of their sails early, and they never could get back into it. I don’t know how much of that was us and how much was them playing so late last night.”

Tyler Jernigan scored first for the Tigers, and Dejuante Willis answered for Aberdeen. Then the Tigers got the three-ball going, as Grady Gardner hit a pair of treys and Shawn Pounds added one to put Nettleton up by double digits at 13-2.

Bryson Franks pulled the Bulldogs back into the game a little with his two quick baskets, but Tyler Jernigan got open in the lane, and Bud Hammond hit his second three to extend Nettleton’s lead to 25-9 at the end of the first.

“We’ve been a great shooting team all year,” Gardner said. “We’ve hit some rough patches but when we take good shots, they are going to fall. It was pick your poison tonight with all three of our big shooters being on. Every time they switched to one side, someone else stepped up. Our sophomores stepped up on the big stage tonight.”

Damien Ealy hit a pair from the line before Aberdeen started to claw into the lead early in the second. Jacquette Young sank a three, then Franks and Chad Brown made back-to-back baskets, but the lead was still 30-16.

Nettleton made it a 20-plus point game with an old-fashioned three-point play from Pounds, then a pair of free throws from Hammond. A trey from Pounds put the Tigers up 41-17 midway through the second. Willis closed the quarter with an easy layup for Aberdeen, but Nettleton carried a 49-28 lead into the locker room.

Hammond stayed hot for the Tigers, scoring the first four points of the third quarter. Franks brought the drought for Aberdeen, but Nettleton followed that with a Gardner three and an Ealy layup. Chad Brown scored four straight points, but Ealy answered him with the same, then made a layup at the buzzer for a 66-36 Tigers’ lead at the end of the third.

The Tigers kept their commanding lead through the fourth, thanks to Ealy, who scored 13 points in the second half.

“He went beast mode on them in the second half,” Gardner said of Ealy.

Hammond paced all scorers and four Tigers in double figures with his 22 points. Ealy added 19 points, while Gardner and Pounds scored 13 each for Nettleton.

Franks’ 21 points were tops for Aberdeen, while Brown had 11.

It’s the first division championship for the Tigers since Gardner’s first tenure at Nettleton.

“It’s big every time you get to play at home,” Gardner said. “Someone has to come and take it from us now.”

Thursday

(B) Nettleton 80, South Pontotoc 63

Favored Nettleton survived an early flash knockdown Thursday and rallied to win a unanimous decision against South Pontotoc in the semifinals of the Division 4-3A Tournament.

Down 10-0 and 17-7 in the first quarter, the Tigers climbed off the deck behind sluggers Shawn Pounds and Damien Ealy to take an 80-63 victory against the Cougars to advance to tonight’s championship game.

“South Pontotoc knocked us down,” Nettleton coach Grant Gardner said. “They came out and started fighting and knocked us down. Give them a lot of credit, but our kids kept answering the bell.

“I’m proud of them. We showed a lot of toughness between the ears.”

Pounds, who led the Tigers (19-7) with 24 points, scored 12 in the second quarter as they turned a 19-13 deficit into a 41-33 halftime lead. Ealy added 22 points, including six early in the third quarter as Nettleton pulled away.

“Credit Damien Ealy and Shawn Pounds. They wouldn’t die,” Gardner said. “They showed a lot of resiliency.”

South Pontotoc (11-15) was led by Eddie Ivy with 28 points and Maleik Below with 16. Grady Gardner scored 16 for Nettleton.

Nettleton’s largest lead was 20 points late in the fourth quarter.

(B) Aberdeen 78, Mooreville 76

Bryson Franks paced the Bulldogs with 22 points in the win, closely followed by Chad Brown’s 21. Dejuante Willis scored 10 points.

Tuesday

(B) Mooreville 71, Hatley 46

John-Michael Woods and Jaylon Jernighan each scored 13 points to lead the Tigers in the loss.

A.J. Blaylock was also in double figures with 11 points.